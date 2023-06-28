Top 5 Small Cap Mutual Funds turn Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 45 lakh to Rs 72 lakh in 10 Years

Top 5 Best-Performing Small Cap Mutual Funds in 10 years (till June 26, 2023): Direct plans of five small-cap schemes have given over 22.5% annualised returns in the last 10 years, as per data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing. The regular plans of these five schemes have given over 21% returns in 10 years. All of these schemes have also comfortably beaten their respective benchmark indices in this duration.

The SIP calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in even the least performing of these five small-cap mutual funds would have grown to approx Rs 45 lakh in 10 years. That said, the following is a list of five such top-performing Small Cap Funds in 10 years till June 26, 2023.

However, aspiring investors should note that this exercise is for informational purposes only. There is no guarantee that any of these funds will repeat its past performance in future. You should always invest as per your financial goals, risk capacity and risk appetite. It is also important to consult a SEBI-certified financial advisor to choose a fund before investing.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given 29.40% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 28.17% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 18.83% returns in 10 years.

The Mutual Fund SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 10,000 in the direct plan of this scheme could have grown to approx Rs 72.16 lakh in 10 years.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given 27.88% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 26.44% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 17.88% returns in 10 years.

The Mutual Fund SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 10,000 in the direct plan of this scheme could have grown to approx Rs 64.5 lakh in 10 years.

DSP Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Small Cap Fund has given 25.04% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 24.14% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 17.24% returns in 10 years.

The Mutual Fund SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 10,000 in the direct plan of this scheme could have grown to approx Rs 53 lakh in 10 years.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given 23.50% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 21.89% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 18.83% returns in 10 years.

The Mutual Fund SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 10,000 in the direct plan of this scheme could have grown to approx Rs 48 lakh in 10 years.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given 22.59% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 21.32% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 18.83% returns in 10 years.

The SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 10,000 in the direct plan of this scheme could have grown to approx Rs 45 lakh in 10 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 26, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.