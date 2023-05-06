Top 5 Small Cap Funds with two times more returns than FD in 1 year (May 2023)

Top Small Cap Mutual Funds in 1 year (May 2023): While Small Cap Funds are considered riskier compared to large and mid-cap funds, they are known for giving higher returns. In one year, some small-cap funds have given less than 6% returns. Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) shows that there are three funds that have given less than 6% returns, with one of them even giving a negative return of -1.66% in one year.

However, there are some small-cap funds that have given more than double of fixed deposit returns in one year. The fixed deposit interest rates for 1-year tenure across banks are currently in the range of 5-7.5%.

Here’s a look at the top 5 small cap funds that have given over 17% returns under the direct plan and mroe than 15% under the regular plan in one year, as per AMFI website data on May 5, 2023.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given a return of 22.41% while the regular plan has given a return of 21.21% in one year. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 8.58% in one year.

Tata Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given a return of 21.34% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.05% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 5.01% in one year.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given a return of 17.54% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.57% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 5.01% in one year.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given a return of 17.20% while the regular plan has given a return of 16.15% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 5.01% in one year.

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Tata Small Cap Fund has given a return of 17.28% while the regular plan has given a return of 15.60% in one year. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 5.01% in one year.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of May 5, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing)