Top 10 Small Cap Mutual Fund schemes with best returns in 5 years (October 2022)

Small Cap funds with highest returns in 5 years: Small cap mutual funds come with very high risk and may be suitable for investors with a strong appetite for risks. It is a high-risk and high-reward option among various categories of equity mutual funds. The data on the Association of Mutual Fund in India (AMFI) website till 30 September 2022 shows several small-cap funds have given very high returns in 5 years.

Here’s a look at the top 10 high-performing small-cap schemes. However, before jumping to the list, investors should know that there is no guarantee or assurance that a fund will repeat its past performance in future. Therefore, investment decisions should not be based on the past performance of a fund only. The list below is for information purposes only:

Quant Small Cap Fund

This is the highest performing small cap fund in the last five years, giving more than double returns compared to the performance of its benchmark index. The Direct Plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has a return of 22.31% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has a return of 21.21% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.64% in five years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

Axis Small Cap Fund

The Direct Plan of Axis Small Cap Fund has given a return of 21.47% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has a return of 19.78% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.64% in five years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The Direct Plan of the SBI Small Cap Fund has given a return of 19.5% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has a return of 18.15% in 5 years. The fund tracks the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 10.12% in five years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

Nippon India Small Cap

The Direct Plan of Nippon India Small Cap fund has given a return of 19.48% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has a return of 18.32% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.64% in five years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

The Direct Plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given a return of 19.43% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has a return of 17.81% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.64% in five years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The Direct Plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has a return of 17.02% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has a return of 15.63% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.64% in five years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

Union Small Cap Fund

The Direct Plan of Union Small Cap Fund has a return of 16.78% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has a return of 15.93% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.64% in five years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The Direct Plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has a return of 16.14% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has a return of 14.83% in 5 years. The fund tracks the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 10.12% in five years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

L&T Emerging Businesses Fund

The Direct Plan of L&T Emerging Businesses Fund has a return of 14.83% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has a return of 13.62% in 5 years. The fund tracks the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given a return of 10.12% in five years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

IDBI Small Cap Fund

The Direct Plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 14.59% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has a return of 12.87% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 9.64% in five years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

