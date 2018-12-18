Top 10 mutual funds which may help you retire rich

Mutual Fund Investment: Here are 10 mutual fund schemes that can be banked upon for your life after retirement.

Retirement is generally termed as the second innings of our lives. A relaxed, worry-free life after years of hard work and toil. It’s in this phase of your life, you can think of fulfilling those dreams or objectives, which were left behind while pursuing your career and other social responsibilities. It is, thus, necessary to have a regular source of income post your retirement. To have this regular source of income, the planning needs to start in your working days.

Many of us don’t really understand the importance of planning for retirement. Investing money to amass the corpus especially for retirement is something that is taken quite casually. This certainly should not be the case. Another aspect to this is the inability to see beyond the traditional options for post-retirement income such as insurance plans, Employee Provident Fund (EPF), Public Provident Fund (PPF), and National Saving Certificate (NSC).

However, if you have already started planning for your retirement or are in the process of doing the same, you must consider mutual funds as an option. Mutual fund investment can help you generate a corpus worthy of your life’s work and the earlier you start investing, the better.

Here we are going to discuss 10 mutual fund schemes that can be banked upon for your life after retirement. We have decided to divide these 10 mutual funds in two categories: Pre-retirement investment and Post-retirement investment.

Pre-retirement Investment:

Consider this investment as the path that will lead to a happy, relaxed, and independent retirement. If you are in your early stages of your working life and do not mind a bit of risk, we have devised a list of 5 mutual fund schemes that will help you generate sizeable corpus for your retirement.

1. Axis Blue-chip Fund

This is an equity fund investing in large-cap companies. The fund was launched in the year 2013 and has generated a decent return of 14.84% since the launch.

2. Mirae Asset India Equity

This is a multi-cap equity mutual fund scheme. The fund was launched in the year 2013 and has generated an impressive 17.59% returns since its launch.

3. L&T Midcap Fund

This is a mid-cap equity mutual fund scheme. The fund was launched in the year 2013 and has generated an impressive 21.63% returns since its launch.

4. HDFC Midcap Opportunities Fund

This is a mid-cap equity mutual fund scheme. The fund was launched in the year 2007 and has generated a return of 15.41% since its launch.

5. Aditya Birla Liquid Fund

It is type of debt mutual fund scheme. The plan was launched in the year 2004 and since then has given a consistent performance. It’s return since launch is 7.57%

Post-retirement Plans:

Once you retire from your professional life, it is important to retain the corpus you have amassed so far and generate income on it. Mutual funds can help you generate regular income from your investments. Debt funds can be a great option to earn regular income through the interest it generates. So, here are some funds that will help you to earn that consistent income.

1. Aditya Birla Sun Life Wealth 25

It is one of the most popular regular savings fund offered by Aditya Birla Mutual Fund. It is a hybrid fund that is conservative in nature (debt oriented). The fund has generated a decent return of 11.40% since its launch.

2. L&T Liquid Fund

L&T Liquid Fund falls under the debt fund category. The fund has been generating consistent returns since its launch. The fund has generated an impressive return of 8.12%.

3. Franklin Ultrashort Bond Fund

This fund is a debt fund of ultra-short duration. The fund has generated an impressive 9.42% returns since its launch in the year 2013.

In your investment portfolio, you must have some exposure to equity. Usually, post retirement people tend to invest only in debt. However, a small exposure, say 10%, to equity wouldn’t go amiss.

So here are 2 funds that can give you that ‘extra’!

5. ICICI Balanced Fund

This mutual fund scheme is equity-oriented hybrid fund. The fund has generated an impressive return of 15.88% since its launch.

Retirement planning is important. However it’s more important to start planning for it early. These funds can help you generate enough corpus for your retirement. So don’t wait for a right time, start investing now!

(By Vijay Kuppa, Co-Founder, Orowealth)

(Disclaimer: These mutual funds have been recommended by Orowealth. Although due care may have been exercised by them while selecting these funds, readers are advised to consult their financial adviser before investing in any of these funds.)