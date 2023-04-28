Top 10 Mutual Fund Asset Management Companies (AMCs) in India by AUM Ranked

Top 10 AMCs in India by AUM (April 2023) The total assets under management (AUM) of the top 10 mutual fund asset management companies (AMCs) in India declined by up to 5% month-on-month between February and March 2023, according to ACE MF data quoted by Fisdom’s “Mutual Fund Fact Book” for April 2023. However, two AMCs – Edelweiss and SBI – witnessed their AUM increase by 3% and 0.2% respectively m-o-m from February to March.

Following is the list of the top 10 mutual fund AMCs in India by AUM, as per the data quoted in the Factbook.

1. SBI Funds Management Limited

SBI AMC had total AUM of Rs 7,02,166 crore till March 31, 2023. Till February 2023, the AMC’s AUM was Rs 7,00,594 crore, which grew by 0.2% by March 31.

2. ICICI Prudential Asset Management

ICICI Prudential AMC had total AUM of Rs 5,09,896 crore till March 31, 2023. Till February 2023, the AMC’s AUM was Rs 5,17,467 crore, which decreased by 1.5% by March 31.

3. HDFC Asset Management Company Limited

HDFC AMC had total AUM of Rs 4,37,876 crore till March 31, 2023. Till February 2023, the AMC’s AUM was Rs 4,47,754 crore, which decreased by 2.2% by March 31.

4. Nippon Life India Asset Management

Nippon Life India AMC had total AUM of Rs 2,88,042 crore till March 31, 2023. Till February 2023, the AMC’s AUM was Rs 2,88,042 crroe, which decreased by 0.2% by March 31.

5. Kotak Mahindra Asset Management

Kotak Mahindra AMC had total AUM of Rs 2,84,284 crore till March 31, 2023. Till February 2023, the AMC’s AUM was Rs 2,88,464 crore, which decreased by 1.4% by March 31.

6. Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC had total AUM of Rs 2,61,547 crore till March 31, 2023. Till February 2023, the AMC’s AUM was Rs 2,64,857 crore, which decreased by 1.2% by March 31.

7. Axis Asset Management Company

Axis AMC had total AUM of Rs 2,28,261 crore till March 31, 2023. Till February 2023, the AMC’s AUM was Rs 2,40,292 crore, which decreased by 5% by March 31.

8. UTI Asset Management Company Private

UTI AMC had total AUM of Rs 2,23,853 crore till March 31, 2023. Till February 2023, the AMC’s AUM was Rs 2,35,520 crore, which decreased by 5% by March 31.

9. Edelweiss Asset Management Limited

Edelweiss AMC had total AUM of Rs 1,25,221 crore till March 31, 2023. Till February 2023, the AMC’s AUM was Rs 1,21,549, which grew by 3.0% by March 31.

10. Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India)

Mirae Asset AMC had total AUM of Rs 1,16,104 crore till March 31, 2023. Till February 2023, the AMC’s AUM was Rs 1,17,066 crore, which decreased by 0.8% by March 31.

