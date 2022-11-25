Top 10 most favourite stocks of Mutual Fund companies

There are some stocks in which mutual fund companies are heavily interested. Most asset management companies (AMCs) have invested a large part of their respective portfolios in banks, followed by software, consumer non-durables, finance, pharmaceuticals and auto. For example, SBI AMC has invested 16.3% of its assets in banks. Similarly, HDFC AMC has invested 11.1%, Kotak AMC 11.9% and UTI AMC has invested 15% in banks, according to a report by Fisdom Research.

In its Mutual Fund Industry Factbook for November 2022, Fisdom Research has listed the 10 most favourite stocks of mutual fund companies. Here’s a list of the top 10 most favourite stocks of AMCs, as per the Factbook:

ICICI Bank Ltd.

According to the Factbook, as many as 533 mutual fund schemes are holding ICICI bank Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0.01% to 25.14% respectively.

HDFC Bank Ltd.

As many as 498 mutual fund schemes are holding HDFC Bank Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0.50% to 25.68% respectively.

Also Read: Top 10 tax saving ELSS mutual funds with highest Direct Plan returns

Infosys Ltd.

According to the Factbook, as many as 484 mutual fund schemes are holding Infosys Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0.06% to 30.50% respectively.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

As many as 455 mutual fund schemes are holding Reliance Industries Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0% to 19.94% respectively.

State Bank of India

According to the Factbook, as many as 472 mutual fund schemes are holding State Bank of India stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0.01% to 26.01% respectively.

Axis Bank Ltd.

As many as 429 mutual fund schemes are holding Axis Bank Ltd. stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0.02% to 12.90% respectively.

HDFC Ltd

According to the Factbook, as many as 335 mutual fund schemes are holding HDFC Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0.01% to 15.30% respectively.

Also Read: Top 10 Small Cap Equity/Growth schemes with highest returns since launch

Larsen & Turbo Ltd

As many as 407 mutual fund schemes are holding Larsen & Turbo Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0.02% to 15.14% respectively.

Bharti Airtel Ltd.

According to the Factbook, as many as 401 mutual fund schemes are holding Bharti Airtel Ltd. stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0.03% to 11.90% respectively.

ITC Ltd

As many as 345 mutual fund schemes are holding ITC Ltd stocks in their portfolio. The minimum and maximum holding range from 0.01% to 25.14% respectively.

(The above content is for information purposes only. Investing in Mutual funds and stocks are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)