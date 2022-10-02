Equity Mutual Funds are believed to give better returns in the long run. Compared to small and mid-cap funds, large-cap funds are considered less risky as these schemes invest in Large Cap or Blue Chip companies with stable businesses. Experts, however, suggest that one shouldn’t look at just the past returns for making an investment decision as there is no guarantee that a fund will repeat its past performance in future. The investment decision should be based on one’s risk appetite, requirements and the suitability of the fund. One should also read the scheme document carefully and also take the advice of a professional financial advisor before investing.a

If you want to know about the top-performing large-cap equity mutual funds in 5 years till today (October 2, 2022), here’s a list of such schemes as per the data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). The data is based on Mutual Fund returns till September 30, 2022 (Thursday).

10 Top Performing Equity Mutual Funds in 5 years

Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund

This is the highest performing large cap equity mutual fund scheme in the last 5 years, according to AMFI data. The Direct Plan of Canara Robeco Bluechip Equity Fund has given a return of 15.03% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has given a return of 13.48% in 5 years. The fund tracks the S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13% in five years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

Axis Bluechip Fund

The Direct Plan of Axis Bluechip Fund has given a return of 14.16% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has given a return of 12.75% in 5 years. The fund tracks the S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13% in 5 years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund

The Direct Plan of Edelweiss Large Cap Fund has given a return of 13.25% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has given a return of 11.76% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.8% in 5 years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

Kotak Bluechip Fund

The Direct Plan of Kotak Bluechip Fund has given a return of 13.24% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has given a return of 11.91% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.8% in 5 years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

UTI Mastershare Fund

The Direct Plan of UTI Mastershare Fund has given a return of 13.23% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has given a return of 12.23% in 5 years. The fund tracks the S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13% in 5 years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

Sundaram Large Cap Fund

The Direct Plan of Sundaram Large Cap Fund has given a return of 12.97% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has given a return of 11.54% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.8% in 5 years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

Nippon India Large Cap Fund

The Direct Plan of Nippon India Large Cap Fund has given a return of 12.91% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has given a return of 11.90% in 5 years. The fund tracks the S&P BSE 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 13% in 5 years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund

The Direct Plan of Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has given a return of 12.87% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has given a return of 11.73% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.8% in 5 years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund

The Direct Plan of Baroda BNP Paribas Large Cap Fund has given a return of 12.80% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has given a return of 11.42% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.8% in 5 years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund and Invesco India Largecap Fund

The Direct Plan of ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund has given a return of 12.60% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has given a return of 11.79% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.8% in 5 years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

The Direct Plan of Invesco India Largecap Fund has given a return of 12.61% while the Regular Plan of the scheme has given a return of 10.95% in 5 years. The fund tracks the NIFTY 100 Total Return Index, which has given a return of 12.8% in 5 years. The scheme carries a “very high” risk.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Also, there is no guarantee or assurance that a fund will repeat its past performance e future)