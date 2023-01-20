Top 10 midcap funds with highest returns in last 10 years

Mid Cap mutual funds continue to attract investors. In December 2022, midcap funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 1,962.26 crore. Over the years, several midcap funds have given higher returns compared to other mutual fund scheme categories. If you are looking for the best midcap funds to invest in, the following list of the top 10 highest-performing midcap funds in the last 10 years may help.

However, it is important to keep in mind that there is no assurance or guarantee that any of these funds will repeat their past performance in future. It is therefore always necessary to invest as per your requirements, risk appetite and suggestions from a professional financial advisor.

Top 10 Midcap Funds in 10 years

Following is a list of the Top 10 highest-performing Midcap Funds in the last 10 years, as per data on the AMFI website data as of 19th January 2023.

Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Edelweiss Mid Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 20.39% in 10 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 18.96%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Kotak Emerging Equity Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Emerging Equity Fund has given an annualised return of 19.92% in 10 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 18.50%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Invesco India Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of Invesco India Mid Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 19.37% in 10 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 17.56%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund has given an annualised return of 19.37% in 10 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 18.43%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

SBI Magnum Midcap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Magnum Midcap Fund has given an annualised return of 19.02% in 10 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 17.93%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

UTI Mid Cap Fund

The direct plan of UTI Mid Cap Fund has given an annualised return of 18.95% in 10 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 17.94%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

Tata Midcap Growth Fund

The direct plan of Tata Midcap Growth Fund has given an annualised return of 18.57% in 10 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 17.41%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Midcap Fund has given an annualised return of 18.29% in 10 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 17.21%. The scheme tracks NIFTY Midcap 150 Total Return Index.

HSBC Midcap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Midcap Fund has given an annualised return of 18.22% in 10 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 17.10%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index.

Axis Midcap

The direct plan of Axis Midcap fund has given an annualised return of 18.28% in 10 years while the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 16.83%. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 150 MidCap Total Return Index.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only and based on AMFI website data as of 19th January 2023. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that a fund will repeat its past performance in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)