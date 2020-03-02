Are tax saving mutual funds still an attractive option in the new tax regime?

ELSS is primarily a diversified equity fund and even if the tax benefit is removed, it may work as a complete investment avenue in itself.

Taxpayers, who will opt for the new tax regime from the financial year 2020-21, are most likely to have an investible surplus in their hands. As most tax-saving investments won’t be of any help in reducing one’s tax liability, in all probability, it will leave taxpayers with the investible amount that doesn’t get locked up in the tax-saving investments as in the old tax regime. But does that mean taxpayers will no longer save money? Investors who have been investing in tax-saving mutual funds or ELSS are contemplating whether investing in equity-linked savings scheme still makes sense in the new tax regime.

Salaried employees will anyhow have their provident fund (PF) contributions aimed at retirement. While PF represents the debt portion of the savings, taxpayers in the new regime may consider investing in ELSS as part of their equity savings. “Those opting to follow the new tax regime and not making any other savings apart from their PF contribution should consider investing in ELSS,” says Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO, ClearTax.

The investment in ELSS has a lock-in period of 3 years. This makes the investor to not time the market and in a way, it becomes a forced saving.”Most equity funds are open-ended, meaning investors can enter and exit the scheme as and when they want. When there is no lock-in, one might be tempted to pull out their investments when running short on cash,” says Gupta. After 3 years, when the lock-in period in ELSS ends, one can, without redeeming, continue with the fund if the goal is far.

ELSS is essentially a mutual fund with a lock-in period of three years and tax saving under section 80 C up to Rs 1.5 lakh in a year, is incidental to it. Even if you don’t need to save tax, ELSS can be of help in meeting your long term goals similar to any other open-ended scheme. So, why not to use a non- ELSS scheme? Yes, you can very well but ELSS because has its own inherent strength.

If one wants to invest in a diversified mutual fund scheme with exposure across different industries and market capitalization, ELSS tax saving funds could be one such stop. One can put a lump sum or even start investing through SIP. Remember, every installment of SIP will have a lock-in period of 36 months.

“ELSS is primarily a diversified equity fund and even if the tax benefit is removed, it is a complete investment avenue in itself that can be utilized for long term wealth creation. Hence it shouldn’t be treated any differently than how you would treat an equity investment. This means investors, based on their requirements, can choose to invest beyond Rs 1.5 lakh as well as remain invested beyond the minimum lock-in period to reap long term benefits,” says Harsh Jain, Co-founder, and COO, Groww.