Tata Mutual Fund launches ‘contact-less on-boarding’ for first-time investors in Mutual Funds. This process makes the account opening experience paper-less. It empowers the Investor to open an account without waiting for anyone to show up at the door.

Investing in mutual funds mandates the fulfilment of the KYC – Know Your Customer Process. The same process has now been enabled in a digital mode i.e. “e-KYC”. Anyone wanting to start investing needs to have scans of their KYC details handy. These include identity proof i.e. PAN card; address proof; photograph, a cancelled cheque, and signatures, Log-on the AMC’s website and upload them.

Once all documents are uploaded, the investor is required to start real-time video recording using the front camera on his/her smartphone or computer and read aloud the dynamic OTP displayed on the screen. On successful completion of this process, the AMC personnel will verify them and the investor will receive an intimation, to initiate investments.

The guidelines issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India under The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (“PMLA”) requires Mutual Funds to follow know your client (KYC) norms. KYC is an acronym for “Know your Client”, a term commonly used for Client Identification Process. SEBI has prescribed certain requirements relating to KYC norms for Financial Institutions and Financial Intermediaries including Mutual Funds to ‘know’ their clients. This would be in the form of verification of identity and address, financial status, occupation and such other personal information. Applicant must be KYC compliant while investing with any SEBI registered Mutual Fund.

MVS Murthy, Head Marketing & Digital at Tata Asset Management says, “Our contact-less on-boarding, will empower first-time investors to kick-start their investing journey without the need for any physical meeting for document collection. This will benefit all channel partners and acquisition channels by reducing their paperwork and associated leg work. With the proliferation of mobiles, access to data and the trust our brand enjoys, e-KYC is the smoothest way to come on-board a strong and growing industry.”

KYC is one-time exercise while dealing in securities markets-once KYC is done through a SEBI registered intermediary (broker, DP, Mutual Fund etc), Investors need not undergo the same process again when they approach another intermediary.