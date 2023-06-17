Sundaram Mid Cap Fund turns Rs 1 lakh into Rs 80 lakh since inception – Key points

Sundaram Mid Cap Fund’s NAV has crossed the 800 mark. At the time of writing on June 17, the NAV of this fund’s regular plan was 809.0842 while the NAV of the direct plan was 868.0842.

As per information on the AMFI website on June 17, the regular plan of Sundaram Mid Cap Fund has given 23.4% annualised returns since its launch. The 1-year return of this fund’s regular plan is 31.16% and the regular plan is 32.32. In three years, the mid-cap fund’s regular plan has given a return of 30.06% and the direct plan has given a return of 31.21%.

Since its inception, the fund’s regular plan has multiplied investors’ money 80 times. For example, if someone had invested Rs 1 lakh in the regular plan of this scheme at the time of launch, it could have grown to approx Rs 80 lakh by now. That said, the following are some key points about this mid-cap fund.

Rating and Risk: Sundaram Mid Cap Fund is rated 2 stars by Value Research and Morningstar. As per the fund’s riskometer, it carries “Very High” risk.

Top stocks: As per the fund’s Factsheet for May 2023, the top stocks in which it has invested include The Federal Bank Ltd (3.4%), Navin Fluorine International Ltd (2.8%), Tube Investments of India Ltd (2.8%), Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (2.8%), Cummins India Ltd (2.7%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (2.5%), Cholamandalam Investment and Finance

Company Ltd (2.5%), Trent Ltd (2.4%), Persistent Systems Ltd (2.3%), and Coromandel International Ltd (2.3%).

Fund Manager and benchmark index: This mid-cap fund tracks Nifty Mid Cap 150 ATRI. It is managed by S Bharat and Ratish B Varier.

Investment objective: Sundaram Mid Cap Fund aims to generate capital appreciation for investors by investing predominantly in stocks that are termed mid-caps.

Sector allocation: As per the fund’s Factsheet for May 2023, it has its highest investment in banks (11%), followed by Auto Components (10.5%), Finance (9.6%), Industrial products (8.9%), Pharma & Biotechnology (5.7%), Consumer durables (5.3%) etc.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.