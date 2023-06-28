Smart investing: Look at funds with lower expense ratio for SIPs

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) are an effective way to invest in mutual funds. They offer the convenience of regular investments and the potential for long-term wealth creation. However, before diving into SIPs, it is crucial to understand certain aspects that can help you make informed investment decisions. Define your financial goals as clarity on your objectives will guide your investment strategy.

SIPs are ideal for long-term investments. Therefore, you must evaluate your risk tolerance and investment horizon. Also align your risk appetite with the chosen mutual funds. Equity funds carry higher risk, while debt funds provide relatively stable returns.

Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar says, “An SIP helps you make money even when markets are flat, by allowing you to buy units at different points. When the markets are low, you get to accumulate units at discounted prices. When the markets are high, you get a profit.”

Here are seven things you must know before investing in an SIP.

Choose the right mutual fund

Research and select mutual funds that match your investment goals and risk profile. Consider factors such as fund performance, asset allocation, fund manager’s track record, and expense ratios. Diversifying across fund categories can help mitigate risks.

“SIPs enforce financial discipline. The ideal SIP should be programmed into your net-banking. It will automatically deduct the fixed amount every month to be diverted into your chosen MF. This ensures that money is being systematically invested every month. Each month, it helps you get closer to fulfilling your aspirations,” Shetty adds.

Understand fund categories

Mutual funds offer various categories like large-cap, mid-cap, small-cap, balanced funds, and sector-specific funds. Each category has its own risk and return characteristics. A well-diversified portfolio across different fund categories can help balance risk and potential returns.

Assess fund performance

Analyse the historical performance of mutual funds. Look for consistent performers that have demonstrated strong returns over different market cycles. Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns, but it provides insights into a fund’s capabilities.

Evaluate expense ratios

Expense ratio refers to the fees charged by mutual funds for managing investments. Lower expense ratios can result in higher returns over the long run. Compare expense ratios of similar funds to choose those with competitive charges.

SIP frequency and amount

Decide on the frequency and amount of your SIP investments. Monthly investments are the most common, but you can also choose quarterly or weekly SIPs. Determine an affordable investment amount based on your financial commitments and cash flows.

Keep a long-term perspective

SIPs are designed for long-term wealth creation. Consistency and discipline are key. Avoid making investment decisions based on short-term market fluctuations. Stay invested for the long haul to benefit from the power of compounding.

Monitor and review

While SIPs are designed to be relatively hands-off, it’s essential to monitor your investments periodically. In fact, SIP returns can turn either negative or positive based on the stock market. Review the performance of your mutual funds and make necessary adjustments based on changes in your financial goals or market conditions.

By understanding these crucial aspects, you can make well-informed decisions and set yourself up for long-term wealth creation. Remember, SIPs require discipline, patience, and regular monitoring to align with your evolving financial needs.