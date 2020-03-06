Your Money: Small-cap MFs: Invest via SIP for the long-term

Small-cap equity funds can be ideal for investors who may have long-term goals like planning for children’s education, saving for retirement.

By Rishabh Adukia

Those who invested post 2013 till late 2017 after seeing the good performance of small-cap funds saw a sharp correction over the last two years, i.e., since the February 2018 Budget. Many first time investors are now wondering if they should move their investments into fixed deposits or look for only quality stocks to invest or only quality balanced mutual funds.

Small-cap equity funds are those which invest in shares of companies which have smaller market capitalisation and invest in the 251st company onwards in terms of full market capitalisation. In such a fund, the fund manager needs to have a minimum exposure of 65% to such companies.

Experts believe the small-cap space is where a fund manager will be able to generate higher alpha. While only 100 stocks are available in the large cap space, 150 stocks are available in mid-cap and over 2,000 in small-cap. Many stocks are not covered by analysts, leaving a lot of scope for fund managers to generate alpha.

Small-cap funds carry higher market risk when compared to other categories. Investors with the ability to digest higher risk and with a longer time-frame of 7-10 years could look at investing here. Wealth managers suggest that investors have a small portion of their portfolio allocated to small-cap funds.

One of the best ways of investing in this segment of the market so as to reduce risk could be systematic investment plans (SIP) as that would stagger your investments over a period of time. Small-cap equity funds can be ideal for investors who may have long-term goals like planning for children’s education, saving for retirement. Historically, these funds have delivered higher returns as compared to the benchmark. However if you look at the history of stock markets, over the last 20 years situations when stocks have not performed well for a few months have occurred multiple times. However, after every steep correction it strongly bounced back and made wealth for investors, provided the quality of companies in which the particular fund has invested is sound and the companies are growing in line with expected earnings.

While in the last two years, small cap funds have not performed well, it is a short-term correction. Such corrections have occurred many times in the past and every time it strongly bounced back. However, if you are a new investor or you do not have a very high risk appetite and a longer investment horizon (minimum of seven to 10 years), it is better to stay away from small-cap mutual fund schemes. Small-cap mutual fund schemes are meant for aggressive equity investors who can stomach a lot of volatility and risk.

The writer is a chartered accountant

Source: Tax Guru