Small Cap Funds get maximum allocation, trailed by Value, Mid Cap schemes – AMFI June 2023 Data

AMFI Mutual Fund Data June 2023: More than 27 lakh new SIPs were registered in June while SIP contributions stood at over Rs 14,000 crore. Small Cap equity mutual fund schemes witnessed maximum inflows in June 2023, followed by Value/Contra Funds and Mid Cap Funds, according to date released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) today.

Data shows that the net inflow into small-cap funds in June 2023 was Rs 5471.75 crore. Small-cap funds were trailed by value funds that witnessed a positive inflow of Rs 2238 crore and mid-cap funds (Rs 1748.51 crore).

Inflows into Large Cap, Focused and ELSS funds in June were in the negative. While Large Funds witnessed an outflow of Rs 2049 crore, focused funds witnessed an outflow of Rs 1018.31 crore. ELSS funds witnessed an outflow of Rs 474 crore.

Commenting on the AMFI June 2023 data, Gopal Kavalireddi, Vice President – Research at FYERS, said, “Equity fund flows were healthy, registering a net flow of Rs 8,637 crore (Rs 3,240 crore in May), a three-month high. Maintaining the trend of previous months, investors continued their maximum allocation to small-cap funds (Rs 5,472 crore), trailed by value funds (Rs.2,239 crore) and mid-cap funds (Rs.1,749 crore). With large-cap stocks underperforming in H1CY2023 due to the notable valuation difference with the broader market-cap stocks, it was the right move by investors. For Q1FY24, the equity net flows were positive and strong, at Rs.49,918 crore.”

Also Read: Equity Mutual Funds’ inflow drops sharply. What should SIP investors do?

Hybrid mutual fund schemes had inflows of Rs 4,611 crore in June, with a large part of inflows into arbitrage funds (Rs.3,366 crore).

Meanwhile, as many as 11 new schemes were launched in June, adding Rs 3,288 crore of inflows. June SIP inflows were strong at Rs.14,734 crore vs. Rs.14,749 crore in May. This is the fourth consecutive month of SIP flows coming in above the Rs.14,000 crore mark.

Total AUM was at record highs, at Rs.44.8 lakh crore vs. Rs.42.9 lakh crore on the back of a buoyant stock market, boosted by strong FII inflows of Rs.27,250 crore in June, similar to the Rs.27,856 crore inflow in May.

Also Read: Best Mid Cap Funds in 1 year (July 2023): 3 schemes beat NIFTY Midcap 150 TRI, give over 30% returns

“It is particularly encouraging to see money flowing into equity schemes, with small-cap inflows at an all-time high. This is the outcome of mutual fund houses’ commitment to investor awareness, transparency, comprehensive disclosure and factsheets, which have been instrumental in building trust among investors. Additionally, the impressive performance of corporate earnings further strengthens the case for investing in India,” said NS Venkatesh, CEO, AMFI.

“As we look ahead, the record-breaking number of new systematic investment plan (SIP) registrations in June 2023, totalling 27,78,507, reflects a strong belief in India’s growth story. India’s economic story is unfolding, GDP growth numbers are good, monsoon is good till now, and it is a benign environment for investors,” he added.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.