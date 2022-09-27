Small Cap fund triples invested amount in 3 years – 5 points

A small cap scheme from Quant Mutual Fund has given high returns in the last three years. According to AMFI website data, the regular plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 47.84% in three years (till 26 September 2022). The three-year return under the direct plan of this scheme is 49.69%.

Calculation shows that Rs 10,000 invested in both direct and regular plans of this small-cap scheme would have grown to over Rs 32,000 in 3 years, i.e. more than triple the initial invested amount. Similarly, an initial investment of Rs 1,00,000 in any scheme plan would have returned over Rs 3.2 lakh in three years.

SIP returns

According to the mutual fund calculator, the value of a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in this fund would have grown to over Rs 8 lakh in three years. The direct plan of this scheme has given a return of 49.69%. A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in the direct plan of this fund would have given you over Rs 8.32 lakh in three years.

Also Read: 10 New Fund Offers to invest in during Navratri 2022

No guarantee

While the Quant Small Cap fund has given high returns, investors should know that there is no guarantee that the fund will repeat the same performance in future. Small Cap funds carry high investment risks. Therefore, you should make an investment decision only on the basis of your requirement and risk appetite. Experts say that investing basis of the historical performance of a fund is always extremely risky. (Read how to invest basis historical performance).

You should also consult a financial advisor in case of any confusion. Having said that, here are 5 points you should know about Quant Small Cap fund:

The Quant Small Cap Fund tracks the NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index. The three-year returns of this index have been over 24.84%. Quant Small Cap Fund is rated 4 Star by value research. It invests in a portfolio of Small Cap companies. The minimum amount required to be invested through SIP in this scheme is Rs 1000. The minimum lump sum investment required is Rs 5000. The nearness competitors of Quant Small Cap Fund are Nippon India Small Cap Fund – Direct Plan SBI Small Cap Fund – Direct Plan, Axis Small Cap Fund – Direct Plan and Kotak Small Cap Fund – Direct Plan. The NAV of Quant Small Cap Fund- Direct Plan was 136.9119 on 28 September 2022. The NAV of the regular plan of the scheme was 129.7674.

(Disclaimer: The above article is for information purposes only. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, with no guarantee or assurance that a fund will repeat its past performance in future. Please consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision)