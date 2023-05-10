SIP return calculation: How long will it take to reach Rs 2 crore?

Mutual Fund SIP return calculation: While there are several risks associated with investing in mutual funds, several schemes have given very high returns since their inception and benefitted investors who continued with the same fund over the long term. However, to find such funds suited to their financial goals, investors should take the guidance of a certified financial advisor.

This article looks at how long will it take to get Rs 2 crore from a monthly mutual fund SIP of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh if the annualised return from the scheme is 12%.

Rs 10,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 will help you reach Rs 2 crore in 25 years and 6 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 20,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 20,000 will help you reach Rs 2 crore in 20 years and 1 month at 12% CAGR.

Rs 25,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 25,000 will help you reach Rs 2 crore in 18 years and 4 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 30,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 30,000 will help you reach Rs 2 crore in 17 years at 12% CAGR.

Rs 40,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 40,000 will help you reach Rs 2 crore in 15 years at 12% CAGR.

Rs 50,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 50,000 will help you reach Rs 2 crore in 13 years and 5 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 75,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 75,000 will help you reach Rs 2 crore in 10 years and 10 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 1 Lakh SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 1 lakh will help you reach Rs 2 crore in 9 years and 2 months at 12% CAGR.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. There is no assurance or guarantee that a mutual fund scheme will give 12% annual returns in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)