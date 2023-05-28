scorecardresearch
SIP calculator with 10% step-up: You can reach Rs 10 crore goal fast. Here’s how

SIP calculation with 10% step-up: The SIP step-up facility allows mutual fund investors to increase their Systematic Investment Plan instalments by a fixed percentage or fixed amount

Written by PF Desk
SIP calculation with 10% step-up: The SIP step-up or top-up facility allows mutual fund investors to increase their Systematic Investment Plan instalments by a fixed percentage or fixed amount after specified intervals. Calculation shows that by increasing the investment amount by 10% every year, investors can reach their investment goals fast. This article looks at how soon you can reach Rs 10 crore by increasing the monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh by 10% every year, assuming 12% annual returns, as per FundsIndia’s ‘Wealth Conversations Report’ for May 2023.

Rs 10,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 38 years and 7 months at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 10% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 10 crore in 30 years and 11 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 20,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 20,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 32 years and 11 months at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 10 crore in 26 years and 1 month at 12% CAGR.

Rs 25,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 25,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 31 years and 1 month at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 10 crore in 24 years and 7 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 30,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 30,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 29 years and 7 months at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 10 crore in 23 years and 5 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 40,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 40,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 27 years and 3 months at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 10 crore in 21 years and 6 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 50,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 50,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 25 years and 6 months at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 10 crore in 20 years and 1 month at 12% CAGR.

Rs 75,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 75,000 will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 22 years and 3 months at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 10 crore in 17 years and 7 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 1 Lakh SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 1 lakh will help you reach Rs 10 crore in 20 years and 1 month at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 10 crore in 15 years and 10 months at 12% CAGR.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. There is no assurance or guarantee that a mutual fund scheme will give 12% annual returns in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.

First published on: 28-05-2023 at 13:02 IST

