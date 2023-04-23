SIP calculator: Two small-cap funds turn Rs 10,000/month into Rs 57 lakh in 10 years – 5 points

Small Cap Mutual Fund SIP Return calculation: Nippon India Small Cap Fund and SBI Small Cap Fund have given an annualised return of around 26% in the last 10 years. The Mutual Fund SIP return calculator shows that a monthly SIP of Rs 5000 in these funds would have grown to approx. Rs 28.5 lakh in 10 years. The monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 and Rs 20000 in these high return small cap funds would have grown to around Rs 57 lakh and Rs 1.14 crore respectively.

The direct plans of Nippon India Small Cap Fund and SBI Small Cap Fund have given a return of 26.87% and 26.09% respectively in 10 years, according to data on the AMFI website as of April 21, 2023. The regular plans of these schemes have given a return of around 25% in 10 years. The following are five important points to know about these funds.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

Nippon India Small Cap Fund aims to generate relatively better risk-adjusted returns by focusing on smaller capitalization stocks whose market capitalization is below the top 250 companies. The allotment date of the fund is September 16, 2010. Since its launch, the direct plan of the scheme has given a return of 24.28% while the regular plan has given a return of 19.45%, according to data on the AMFI website as of April 21, 2023. Top stock holdings: Tube Investments of India Ltd, HDFC, Bank of Baroda, Balrampur Chini Mills, L&T, KPIT Technologies, Poonawalla Fincorp, Zydus Wellness are the stocks held by this small-cap fund up to March 31, 2023, according to the fund’s factsheet. This fund has invested 9.98% of its portfolio in Industrial Products, 7.35% in banks, 6.83% in auto components, and 6.09% in Chemical & Petrochemicals. Cash and other receivables constitute 2.8% of the portfolio. The Nippon India Small Cap Fund has also allocated 6.07% of its portfolio to construction, 5.05% to consumer durables, 4.54% to Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology, 4.32% to Electrical Equipment, 3.98% to IT-Software and 3.78% in Finance. The fund is managed by Samit Rachh since January 2017. Tejas Sheth is the assistant fund manager since February 2023. The scheme tracks Nifty Small 250 TRI Index. The exit load structure is 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before the completion of 1 month.

SBI Small Cap Fund

SBI Small Cap Fund aims to provide investors with opportunities for long-term growth by investing predominantly in a well-diversified basket of equity stocks of small-cap companies. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 Small Cap Index TRI index. The allotment date of the SBI Small Cap Fund is September 9, 2009. Since its launch, the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 24.71% while the direct plan has given a return of 19.39%, according to data on the AMFI website as of April 21, 2023. Top stock holdings: Blue Star, Triveni Turbine, Carborundum Universal, Kalapatary Power Transmission, ELGI Equipments, V-Guard Industries, TTK Prestige, Vedant Fashions, Finolex Industries, Lemon ree Hotels and PVR are some of the top stocks in which this fund’s portfolio is invested in, according to the fund’s latest factsheet with data up to March 31, 2023. Overall, this fund has invested 85.92% of its portfolio in equity while cash and other receivables constitute 6.14% of the portfolio. The SBI Small Cap Fund has allocated 19.45% of its portfolio to Capital Goods companies, 14.35% to consumer durables, 11.30% to consumer services, 8.3% to construction, 7.07% to Chemicals, 5.65% to Financial Services, 4.23% in FMCG and other industries. As much as 69.05% of the fund’s portfolio is invested in SmallC ap stocks, 0.7% in Large Cap stocks and 16.17% in Mid Cap stocks. The fund is managed by R Srinivasan (since November 2013) and Mohit Jain (since November 2017) The exit load structure is 1% if the exit is within 1 year from the date of allotment. If the exit is after 1 year from the date of allotment then the exit load is Nil.

