SIP calculator: This fund turns Rs 10,000 monthly SIP into Rs 10.9 lakh in 3 years – 5 points

Mutual Fund SIP: In the last 3 years, Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 64.5% under the direct plan. The mutual fund SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 10,000 in this fund would have grown to approx. Rs 10.9 lakh in three years.

The regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 62.19% in three years. A SIP of Rs 10,000 under the regular plan of this scheme would have grown to approx. Rs 10.4 lakh. Following are five important points to know about this small-cap fund.

1. Quant Small Cap Fund aims to generate capital appreciation and provide long-term growth opportunities by investing in small-cap companies. The scheme was launched on 29th October 1996. Since its launch, the regular plan of the scheme has given a return of 11.55%, according to data on the AMFI website.

2. Top stock holdings: Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank, Jindal Stainless, RBL bank, IRB Infrastructure, Punjab National Bank, Bikaji Foods International, Usha Martin and Just Dial are the top 10 stocks held by this small-cap fund, according to the fund’s factsheet for April 2023.

3. The top 10 stocks (mentioned above) constitute 44.30% of the total NAV of this fund. Overall, the fund has invested 96.43% of its NAV in Equity and Equity Related instruments while Cash and other receivables constitute 3.56% of the NAV.

Also Read: Best Small Cap Funds in 5 years Till March 2023

4. The Quant Small Cap scheme has allocated 15.3% of its funds to banks, followed by petroleum products (6.52%), Pharmaceuticals (5.86%) and Construction (5.78%).

5. The fund is managed by Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev Sharma. The exit load structure is 1% if the exit is before the completion of 1 year.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that this fund will repeat its past performance in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)