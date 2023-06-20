scorecardresearch
These Small Cap Mutual Funds turn Rs 25,000 SIP into Rs 19 lakh to Rs 25 lakh in 3 years

Small Cap Funds SIP calculation: Direct Plans of as many as six small-cap mutual fund schemes have given 45% or more annualised returns in three years

Written by PF Desk
top best small cap funds
Here are top-performing small cap funds in three years. Representational image/Pixabay

Small Cap Funds SIP calculation: Direct Plans of as many as six small-cap mutual fund schemes have given 45% or more annualised returns to investors in three years, according to data on AMFI’s website at the time of writing on June 20.

The top-performing scheme in this period has given 60% annualised returns in this period while five other schemes have given returns between 45% to 50% in three years.

The SIP calculator shows that a monthly investment of Rs 25,000 in any of these funds could have grown to over Rs 19 lakh in three years (at 45% returns) and more than Rs 25 lakh (at 60% returns). A monthly SIP of just Rs 5000 in these funds could have grown to approx Rs 3.8 lakh (at 45% returns) and Rs 5 lakh (at 60% returns). Let’s look at the individual returns of these funds under direct and regular plans:

Quant Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given 60.96% returns while the regular plan has given 58.51% returns in three years.

Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Canara Robeco Small Cap Fund has given 45.61% returns while the regular plan has given 43.21% returns in three years.

HDFC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HDFC Small Cap Fund has given 45.03% returns while the regular plan has given 43.62% returns in three years.

HSBC Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of HSBC Small Cap Fund has given 45.22% returns while the regular plan has given 43.48% returns in three years.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given 48.07% returns while the regular plan has given 46.77% returns in three years.

ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Smallcap Fund has given 44.93% returns while the regular plan has given 42.97% returns in three years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 19, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.

First published on: 20-06-2023 at 15:05 IST

