How much can you get by saving Rs 50/day? Though the amount seems very small today, daily savings of Rs 50 can give you Rs 1500 by the end of the month. Now, if you invest even this Rs 1500 in a Mutual Fund SIP plan, unexpected returns can come to you in the long term. Take, for instance, returns from Quant Small Cap fund.

Since its inception on 29th October 1996, the regular plan of Quant Small Cap Fund has given a return of 11.47%, according to data on the AMFI website accessed on 28th February 2023. In the last three years, this small-cap fund has given an annualised return of 47.25% under the regular plan and 49.35% under the direct plan.

Online Mutual Fund SIP calculators show that a monthly investment of Rs 1500 in Quant Small Cap fund since its inception in 1996 could have grown to around Rs 30 lakh. In the last three years, the portfolio value of a monthly SIP of Rs 1500 could have grown to over Rs 1.2 lakh.

Source: SIP calculator by Groww.in

Quant Small Cap Fund: Factsheet

Quant Small Cap Fund aims to generate capital appreciation and provide long-term growth opportunities by investing in a portfolio of small-cap companies. Though the scheme offers no assurance that its investment objective will be realized, the small-cap fund has given decent returns over the years. It has also given the highest returns compared to other small-cap funds in the last three years.

According to the Quant Small Cap Fund’s Factsheet for February 2023, it is managed by Ankit Pande, Vasav Sahgal and Sanjeev Sharma. The scheme allows investors to start investing with a minimum amount of 5000 and make subsequent investments of Rs 1000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

Asset Allocation and Top 10 stocks held by Quant Small Cap Fund

The small-cap fund has invested 12.45% of its assets in banks, which is followed by diversified FMCG (9.39%), Construction (6.74&, Ferrous Metals (5.74%), Pharmaceuticals (5.2%) and others.

The top 10 stocks held by Quant Small Cap Fund are the following:

ITC Limited (9.39%) Jindal Stainless Limited (5.74%) IRB Infrastructure Developers Limited (5.15%) Punjab National Bank (5.12%) RBL Bank Limited (4.76%) Bikaji Foods International Limited (3.47%) Hindustan Copper Limited (3.14%) HFCL Limited (2.83%) Archean Chemical Industries Limited (2.40%) The India Cements Limited (2.17%)

The combined percentage share of the top 10 holdings in the Quant Small Cap Fund’s NAV is 44.19%. Overall, the fund has invested 95.34% of its assets in equity and equity-related instruments. It also has 4.6% of its assets in cash and other receivables, according to the fund’s factsheet for February 2023.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks and there is no assurance or guarantee that the fund will repeat its past returns in future. Therefore, please consult your financial advisor before investing in mutual funds)