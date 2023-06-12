SIP calculator: How much monthly SIP you should start today for Rs 10 crore on retirement

Mutual Fund SIP calculation for Rs 10 crore on retirement: Everyone wants to retire with enough money in their hands to support their post-retirement lives. However, it is important to start the investment journey as early as possible, especially in the case of mutual funds. The longer the time horizon, the larger is the returns from Mutual Fund SIPs.

For instance, the SIP calculator shows that if you start investing at the age of 25, you will need to do a SIP of just about Rs 15,000 to reach rs 10 crore on retirement at age 60, assuming 12% annualised returns on investment. Several mutual funds in the last 15 years have given higher than 12% returns. Therefore, along with starting early, it is also important to choose the right fund and allocate your assets wisely, for which advice from an expert financial advisor can come in handy.

In this article. we take a look at how much monthly SIP you need to start today to reach Rs 10 crore as per your age and assuming 12% annualised returns, as per calculation done by Fisdom’s Wealth Conversation Report for the month of June 2023.

Age 25: You will be required to do a monthly SIP of Rs 15,396 to get Rs 10 crore at age 60, assuming the rate of returns at 12% per annum.

Age 30: You will be required to do a monthly SIP of Rs 28,329 to get Rs 10 crore at age 60, assuming the rate of returns at 12% per annum.

Age 35: You will be required to do a monthly SIP of Rs 52,697 to get Rs 10 crore at age 60, assuming the rate of returns at 12% per annum.

Age 40: You will be required to do a monthly SIP of Rs 1,00,085 to get Rs 10 crore at age 60, assuming the rate of returns at 12% per annum.

Age 45: You will be required to do a monthly SIP of Rs 1,98,186 to get Rs 10 crore at age 60, assuming the rate of returns at 12% per annum.

Age 50: You will be required to do a monthly SIP of Rs 4,30,405 to get Rs 10 crore at age 60, assuming the rate of returns at 12% per annum.

Age 55: You will be required to do a monthly SIP of Rs 12,12,322 to get Rs 10 crore at age 60, assuming the rate of returns at 12% per annum.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.