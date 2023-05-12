Mutual Fund SIP Calculation: While starting SIP investments early is considered the best way to compound wealth over the long term, the money you can accumulate by investing in small amounts from an early age may even surprise you. For instance, if you start investing via SIP at the age of 25, the monthly amount required to reach Rs 10 crore on retirement at the age of 60 will be only Rs 15,000 if the rate of return is 12%. But if you delay and start at the age of 35, the monthly SIP required will jump more than 3x more at Rs 52,697. At age 40, the amount required will jump over Rs 1 lakh, according to FundsIndia’s Wealth Conversation Report for May 2023.

Following is a look at the SIP amount required at different stages of life to reach Rs 10 crore on retirement at the age of 60 at 12% returns per annum, as per the report.

Age 20: You will need to invest Rs 8419/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 21: You will need to invest Rs 9493/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 22: You will need to invest Rs 10,710/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 23: You will need to invest Rs 12,085/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 24: You will need to invest Rs 13,639/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 25: You will need to invest Rs 15,396/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 26: You will need to invest Rs 17,383/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 27: You will need to invest Rs 19,631/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 28: You will need to invest Rs 22,176/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 29: You will need to invest Rs 25,060/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 30: You will need to invest Rs 28,329/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 31: You will need to invest Rs 32,038/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 32: You will need to invest Rs 36,250/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 33: You will need to invest Rs 41,039/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 34: You will need to invest Rs 46,488/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 35: You will need to invest Rs 52,697/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 36: You will need to invest Rs 59,784/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 37: You will need to invest Rs 67,886/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 38: You will need to invest Rs 77,167/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 39: You will need to invest Rs 87,821/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 40: You will need to invest Rs 1,00,085/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 41: You will need to invest Rs 1,14,243/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 42: You will need to invest Rs 1,30,644/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 43: You will need to invest Rs 1,49,718/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 44: You will need to invest Rs 1,72,005/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 45: You will need to invest Rs 1,98,186/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 46: You will need to invest Rs 2,29,138/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 47: You will need to invest Rs 2,66,006/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 48: You will need to invest Rs 3,10,316/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 49: You will need to invest Rs 3,64,146/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 50: You will need to invest Rs 4,30,405/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 51: You will need to invest Rs 5,13,290/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 52: You will need to invest Rs 6,19,093/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 53: You will need to invest Rs 7,57,696/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 54: You will need to invest Rs 9,45,564/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Age 55: You will need to invest Rs 12,12,322/month in a SIP to get Rs 10 crore at age 60 if the rate of returns is 12% per annum.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that a fund will give 12% or more returns. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)