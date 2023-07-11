SIP calculator: 5 Small Cap funds turn Rs 5,000 SIP into Rs 22.5 lakh to Rs 35 lakh in 10 years

Mutual Fund SIP calculation: Small Cap funds have emerged as one of the most popular mutual fund categories for investors seeking very high returns over the long term. And most of the small-cap funds have not disappointed investors by giving over 17% returns under their direct plans. However, five top-performing small-cap funds have given over 22% returns under their direct plans.

Data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing on July 11 shows that direct plans of as many as five small-cap funds have given more than 22% annualised returns to investors in 10 years. The regular plans of these funds have also given over 21% returns in 10 years.

The Mutual Fund SIP calculator shows that if a person had started a SIP of Rs 5000 in the direct plan of any of these five schemes 10 years back, his/her investments would have grown to at least Rs 22.5 lakh (at 22% annualised returns). SIP of Rs 5000 in the direct plan of the top-performing scheme in the small-cap category in 10 years would have grown to approx Rs 35.6 lakh (at 29.2% annualised returns). That said, the following is the list of five such small-cap funds.

However, investors should note that this exercise is for informational purposes only. This is not intended to recommend any of these funds for investments. Before making any mutual fund investment decision, it is important for an investor to factor in his/her risk appetite and future financial goals. Further, it is also important to consult a SEBI-registered financial advisor to find the best funds suitable to one’s needs.

DSP Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of DSP Small Cap Fund has given 24.93% returns while its regular plan has given 24.03% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 17.18% returns in 10 years.

Kotak Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Kotak Small Cap Fund has given 23.52% returns while its regular plan has given 21.90% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 18.79% returns in 10 years.

Nippon India Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of Nippon India Small Cap Fund has given 29.27% returns while its regular plan has given 28.04% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 18.79% returns in 10 years.

SBI Small Cap Fund

The direct plan of SBI Small Cap Fund has given 27.62% returns while its regular plan has given 26.18% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Total Return Index, which has given 17.18% returns in 10 years.

Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund

The direct plan of Franklin India Smaller Companies Fund has given 22.54% returns while its regular plan has given 21.27% returns in 10 years. The scheme tracks NIFTY Smallcap 250 Total Return Index, which has given 18.79% returns in 10 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, with calculations based on AMFI website data as of July 10, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.