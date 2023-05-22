scorecardresearch
SIP calculation with 5% step-up: How fast you can get Rs 1 crore with Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh SIP

Mutual Fund SIP calculation with 5% step-up: By increasing the monthly Mutual Fund SIP amount by a fixed percentage annually, investors can reach their financial goals fast.

Written by PF Desk
SIP calculation with 5% step up
Know how fast you can reach Rs 1 crore with 5% annual increase in SIP. Representational image

Mutual Fund SIP calculation with 5% step-up: By increasing the monthly Mutual Fund SIP amount by a fixed percentage annually, investors can reach their financial goals fast. This article looks at how soon you can reach Rs 1 crore by increasing the monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh by 5% every year, assuming 12% annual returns, as per FundsIndia’s ‘Wealth Conversations Report’ for May 2023.

Rs 10,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 will help you reach Rs 1 crore in 20 years and 1 month at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 1 crore in 17 years and 10 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 20,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 20,000 will help you reach Rs 1 crore in 15 years at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 1 crore in 13 years and 5 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 25,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 25,000 will help you reach Rs 1 crore in 13 years and 5 months at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 1 crore in 12 years and 1 month at 12% CAGR.

Rs 30,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 30,000 will help you reach Rs 1 crore in 12 years and 4 months at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 1 crore in 11 years months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 40,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 40,000 will help you reach Rs 1 crore in 10 years and 6 months at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 1 crore in 9 years and 6 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 50,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 50,000 will help you reach Rs 1 crore in 9 years and 2 months at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 1 crore in 8 years and 4 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 75,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 75,000 will help you reach Rs 1 crore in 7 years and 1 month at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 1 crore in 6 years and 6 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 1 Lakh SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 1 lakh will help you reach Rs 1 crore in 5 years and 10 months at 12% CAGR without any annual increase in SIP investment. With a 5% annual increase in monthly SIP amount, you will reach Rs 1 crore in 4 years and 5 months at 12% CAGR.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. There is no assurance or guarantee that a mutual fund scheme will give 12% annual returns in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)

First published on: 22-05-2023 at 15:55 IST

Stock Market