SIP calculation: How much time will Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh SIP take to reach Rs 5 crore?

Mutual Fund SIP for Rs 5 crore: With the help of Mutual Fund SIP, investors can achieve several financial goals, provided they understand the risks involved and get the best advice for finding the right mutual fund suited to their goals. Over the years, several mutual fund schemes have managed to give inflation-beating and very high returns.

With the help of a SIP plan, investors can invest a part of their income in a scheme on a monthly, weekly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis. This article looks at how much time it will take to reach Rs 5 crore with a SIP of Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh at 12% returns, as per FundsIndia’s ‘Wealth Conversations Report’ for April 2023.

Rs 10,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 will help you reach Rs 5 crore in 32 years and 11 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 20,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 20,000 will help you reach Rs 5 crore in 27 years and 3 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 25,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 25,000 will help you reach Rs 5 crore in 25 years and 6 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 30,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 30,000 will help you reach Rs 5 crore in 24 years at 12% CAGR.

Rs 40,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 40,000 will help you reach Rs 5 crore in 21 years and 9 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 50,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 50,000 will help you reach Rs 5 crore in 20 years and 1 month at 12% CAGR.

Rs 75,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 75,000 will help you reach Rs 5 crore in 17 years at 12% CAGR.

Rs 1 Lakh SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 5 lakh will help you reach Rs 1 crore in 15 years months at 12% CAGR.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. There is no assurance or guarantee that a mutual fund scheme will give 12% annual returns in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)