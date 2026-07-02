Even as domestic investors have continued to repose faith in mutual funds despite volatile markets, inflows through the regular route—via mutual fund distributors—have steadily declined.

The share of distributor-led assets in the overall mutual fund industry fell from 58.5% in June 2024 to 54.6% in May 2026. At the same time, the share of direct plans increased from 41.5 % in June 2024 to 45.4 % in May 2026.

Industry experts attribute the decline to a combination of factors, including the rising popularity of hybrid and passive schemes among retail investors amid market volatility.

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Net assets in hybrid funds grew 38 % to Rs 11.16 lakh crore in May 2026 from Rs 8.10 lakh crore in June 2024, while passive fund assets surged 46 % to Rs 15.27 lakh crore from Rs 10.48 lakh crore over the same period. By comparison, equity fund assets rose 31 % to Rs 36.14 lakh crore from Rs 27.68 lakh crore.

Shift Toward Passive Schemes

Mandar Bagul of Scripbox said higher adoption of hybrid and passive schemes—categories that are more popular on direct platforms—has reduced the share of distributor-led assets. Continued direct investments by institutional investors, including corporates, banks and financial institutions, in non-equity categories have further reinforced the trend, he added.

Volatility Challenge

Market volatility has also made it harder for distributors to retain clients. Vishranth Suresh of AssetPlus said the range-bound nature of equity markets over the past two years made it more challenging to manage investor expectations.

Distributors who maintained proactive communication, reinforced long-term investment discipline and ensured portfolios remained aligned with investors’ financial goals were more successful in retaining clients during this period, he said.

Chennai-based mutual fund distributor Chokkalingam Palaniappan said distributors had a higher exposure to equity funds, whose performance was affected by volatile markets over the past two years. The resulting moderation in returns made it more difficult to retain existing clients and acquire new ones, he said.

He added that the growing popularity of passive index funds, aided by social media influencers, along with the rally in gold and silver, also encouraged more investors to use direct online platforms.

Looking ahead, Palaniappan expects the distributor share of mutual fund assets to improve if equity markets regain momentum.

Bagul, however, believes a sharp reversal in favour of distributors is unlikely in the near term, although the pace of decline may moderate.

“Distributors can protect and potentially regain marginal share by focusing on value-added advisory for individuals in B30 markets, equity and hybrid products, and complex financial needs where guidance remains critical,” he said.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Investors should assess their financial goals, risk appetite and consult a qualified financial advisor before making investment decisions.

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