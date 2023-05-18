Mutual Funds schemes invested in SBI shares (SBIN): As many as 17 mutual fund schemes have invested over Rs 500 crores of their respective portfolios in the State Bank of India (SBIN) shares. Data shows that the price of SBI shares has jumped 26.26% in one year to Rs 578.25 at the time of writing.

The mutual fund scheme that has allocated the highest amount in SBI stock is SBI Nifty 50 ETF. This scheme from SBI Mutual Fund has invested Rs 3748.29 crore in SBI stock. It is followed by SBI Equity Hybrid Fund (Rs 2462.20 crore) and SBI Focused Equity Fund (Rs 2461.63 crore).

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has invested Rs 1414.13 of its portfolio in the public sector bank’s stock, which is 4.51% of its portfolio. UTI Nifty 50ETF has invested Rs 1171.66 crore in SBI.

Fund Name No. Of Shares % of AUM Amount Invested

(in Rs crore) SBI Nifty 50 ETF 7,15,66,391 2.64 3,748.29 SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF 4,70,15,506 2.92 2,462.20 SBI Equity Hybrid Fund 4,70,00,000 4.51 2,461.63 SBI Focused Equity Fund 2,70,00,000 5.32 1,414.13 Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund 2,02,60,399 3.45 1,171.66 UTI Nifty 50 ETF 1,85,00,190 2.64 968.95 Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund 1,43,85,277 3.39 831.9 SBI Multicap Fund 1,50,00,000 6.81 785.63 UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF 1,48,95,297 2.92 780.07 Nippon India Large Cap Fund 1,15,00,644 4.95 665.08 Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund 1,14,01,570 3.03 659.35 Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES 1,09,79,217 10.47 634.93 SBI Blue Chip Fund 1,15,00,000 1.77 602.31 Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund 1,02,93,799 3.91 595.29 Canara Robeco Emerging Equities 1,02,64,000 3.7 593.57 DSP Tax Saver Fund 1,00,93,353 5.55 583.7 Nippon India Tax Saver Fund 95,00,000 4.8 549.39 Source: Stock market stats

Meanwhile, SBI today reported a profit of Rs 18,343.25 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 31, 2023. (Check SBI Q4 result details here).

SBI’s profit in the fourth quarter was 83.5% more than what the public sector bank posted in the fourth quarter of the last financial year. SBI share price today at the time of writing (3.21 pm, May 18) was down 1.27% in the intra-day trade to Rs 578.25.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on Stock Stats at the time of writing on May 18, 2023. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)