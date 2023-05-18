scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

SBI shares owned by Mutual Funds: 17 schemes with over Rs 500 crore in State Bank of India (SBIN)

Mutual Funds schemes invested in SBI shares (SBIN): As many as 17 mutual fund schemes have invested over Rs 500 crores of their respective portfolios in the State Bank of India (SBIN) shares

Written by PF Desk
Updated:
SBI shares in mutual funds
Check list of mutual funds that have invested over Rs 500 crore in SBI. Representational image

Mutual Funds schemes invested in SBI shares (SBIN): As many as 17 mutual fund schemes have invested over Rs 500 crores of their respective portfolios in the State Bank of India (SBIN) shares. Data shows that the price of SBI shares has jumped 26.26% in one year to Rs 578.25 at the time of writing.

The mutual fund scheme that has allocated the highest amount in SBI stock is SBI Nifty 50 ETF. This scheme from SBI Mutual Fund has invested Rs 3748.29 crore in SBI stock. It is followed by SBI Equity Hybrid Fund (Rs 2462.20 crore) and SBI Focused Equity Fund (Rs 2461.63 crore).

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has invested Rs 1414.13 of its portfolio in the public sector bank’s stock, which is 4.51% of its portfolio. UTI Nifty 50ETF has invested Rs 1171.66 crore in SBI.

Also Read
Fund NameNo. Of Shares% of AUMAmount Invested
(in Rs crore)
SBI Nifty 50 ETF7,15,66,3912.643,748.29
SBI S&P BSE Sensex ETF4,70,15,5062.922,462.20
SBI Equity Hybrid Fund4,70,00,0004.512,461.63
SBI Focused Equity Fund2,70,00,0005.321,414.13
Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund2,02,60,3993.451,171.66
UTI Nifty 50 ETF1,85,00,1902.64968.95
Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund1,43,85,2773.39831.9
SBI Multicap Fund1,50,00,0006.81785.63
UTI S&P BSE Sensex ETF1,48,95,2972.92780.07
Nippon India Large Cap Fund1,15,00,6444.95665.08
Aditya Birla Sun Life Frontline Equity Fund1,14,01,5703.03659.35
Nippon India ETF Nifty Bank BeES1,09,79,21710.47634.93
SBI Blue Chip Fund1,15,00,0001.77602.31
Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund1,02,93,7993.91595.29
Canara Robeco Emerging Equities1,02,64,0003.7593.57
DSP Tax Saver Fund1,00,93,3535.55583.7
Nippon India Tax Saver Fund95,00,0004.8549.39
Source: Stock market stats

Meanwhile, SBI today reported a profit of Rs 18,343.25 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year ending March 31, 2023. (Check SBI Q4 result details here).

Also Read: Two unique stocks held by Nippon India and DSP Small Cap Mutual Funds jump 100% in 1 year. Details

SBI’s profit in the fourth quarter was 83.5% more than what the public sector bank posted in the fourth quarter of the last financial year. SBI share price today at the time of writing (3.21 pm, May 18) was down 1.27% in the intra-day trade to Rs 578.25.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only, based on Stock Stats at the time of writing on May 18, 2023. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-05-2023 at 15:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market