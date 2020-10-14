Risk labelling to help investors choose right mutual fund scheme to meet investment goals

The objective of choosing an investment plan is to meet the future financial goals by taking minimum risk.

The objective of choosing an investment plan is to meet the future financial goals by taking minimum risk. If a person has sufficient capital, he/she may invest in a low-return instrument having low risk to meet the financial goal. On the other hand, a person with insufficient capital may have to take higher risk to invest in a high-risk product to meet a long-term financial goal.

However, the risk tolerance level of an investor also influences the decision making process. An investor with a high risk appetite may be willing to take higher risk to invest in a high-risk product to maximise gains compared to a risk averse investor.

In the absence of proper risk labelling of mutual fund (MF) schemes, it’s become difficult for investors to assess if the scheme, in which he/she is going to invest, would suit his/her risk tolerance level or not.

To make things easier for the investors, market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has introduced a new risk labelling system.

“Latest circular shall be effective from 1 January 2021 to all the existing scheme and the schemes launched thereafter. Product labelling in mutual funds depict levels of risk from low to very high risk. Debt securities are evaluated on the basis of simple averages of credit risk value, interest risk value and liquidity risk values,” said S Ravi, Former Chairman of Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Managing Partner at Ravi Rajan & Co.

The types of risks associated with equity-oriented MF schemes and debt schemes are different and so as their assessment processes.

“In the equity segment, the risk shall be based on the simple average of market capitalisation value, volatility value and impact cost value,” said Ravi.

“Under equity derivatives, excess position shall be included while calculating risk values . However in the index futures and stock futures value of the index near month is based on volatility and implied volatility,” he explained.

Inadequate risk labeling may also provide scope of mis-selling, as a prospective investor would not be able to assess the risk associated with a MF scheme in which he/she is asked to invest.

“SEBI as a regulator and for promoting development concentrates on curbing mis-selling for enabling investors to understand the risks of investing in varied financial asset classes,” said Ravi.

Stressing that risk assessment is not a one-time process, Ravi said, “Yet assessing risk in either debt or an equity is perpetual exercise. The fund houses hereby are subject to constant evaluation while investing and assets under management. This in force would lead to fund manager’s accountability with responsibility and transparency with ethics.”

The newly introduced risk labelling system would help investors in taking a better informed decision.

“The investor prudence of determining and discriminating his/her investment goals based on the risk o meter would facilitate in identifying the risk before investments and meet his/her investment goal with the fund objective,” said Ravi.