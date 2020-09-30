  • MORE MARKET STATS

Principal Asset Management’s Principal Large Cap Fund NFO open till October 12; check features

By: |
September 30, 2020 8:52 PM

Principal Asset Management has launched a new fund offer (NFO) Principal Large Cap Fund, an Open-ended Equity scheme predominantly investing in Large Cap stocks.

Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA)Representational image (Photo: The Indian Express)

Principal Asset Management has launched a new fund offer (NFO) Principal Large Cap Fund, an Open-ended Equity scheme predominantly investing in Large Cap stocks. The NFO will open for subscription from 28th September 2020 to 12th October 2020. The fund will allocate 80-85 per cent of its corpus to the top 100 Indian Large Cap stocks by market cap and actively invest up to 15 per cent in US stocks with a market cap higher than USD 50 Billion. The large-cap fund will aim to provide growth from Indian and US economies and depreciating currencies.

The fund will be benchmarked against the composite index of Nifty 100 Total Return Index (NIFTY100 TRI).

Related News

The Principal Large Cap Fund aims to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio predominantly consisting of equity and equity-related securities of Large Cap companies including derivatives, with emphasis on risk management to reduce portfolio volatility.

The fund will draw from Principal’s proprietary global research expertise and experience and its robust investment framework for selection of US stocks.

Commenting on the NFO, Bharat Ravuri, Managing Director, Principal Asset Management said, “Principal Large Cap Fund is the first large cap fund in India that will enable investors to widen their investment horizon and tap into the investment opportunities provided by Large Cap Indian and US companies, especially those who are expected to emerge stronger from the changing economic landscape and have a higher growth and comparatively lower risk quotient..”

“Large cap funds have comparatively delivered better returns with lesser volatility over the long term. Our research indicates that a composite Index of 15% of the S&P 500 (INR) Index and 85% of the NIFTY100 Index outperforms the Indian indexes in multiple trailing periods and has lower volatility. The allocation to US large Cap companies would comprise up to 15 stocks around 4 to 6 sectors and include stable and high growth businesses with a global brand franchise,’’ said Rajat Jain, Chief Investment Officer, Principal Asset Management.

The Principal Large Cap Fund offers two special facilities like SMART and My Gain.

SMART aims to protect investors against a sharp fall in markets as it invests in a staggered manner to mitigate risks from timing the market.

My Gain facility allows investors to set a target rate of return and automatically shifts the appreciated amount to any Principal fund of their choice, when the target rate is achieved.

Minimum Application Amount

  • New Investor Rs. 5,000 for both Dividend and Growth Option and any amount thereafter under each Plan/Option
  • SMART – Rs. 25,000
  • Systematic Investment Plan: Minimum twelve instalments of Rs. 500/each
  • Systematic Transfer Plan: Minimum Six instalments of Rs. 1,000/each
  • Regular Withdrawal Plan: Minimum Six instalments of Rs. 500/each

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Mutual Funds
  4. Principal Asset Management’s Principal Large Cap Fund NFO open till October 12 check features
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax
Brandwagon

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Focal Point

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
Growth Pangs
Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
RBI rate cut: Don’t cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
MG Hector launched at Rs 12.18 lakh: Disruptive pricing a worry for Tata Harrier, Hyundai Creta?
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
Tata Tigor EV launched: Prices start from Rs 9.99 lakh after FAME incentive
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
MG Hector Review: Game-changing SUV rivalling Tata Harrier, Jeep Compass
Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Debt Funds Freeze: AMFI seeks SEBI refuge after FIR is filed against Franklin Templeton
2Your Queries: Mutual Funds| Equities outperform fixed income in long run; go for SIP to create wealth
3Your Money: Know how balanced mutual funds operate