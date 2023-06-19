Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund Factsheet (May 2023): Parag Parikh Mutual Fund recently released the factsheet for Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund for the month of May. The following are some important details of the Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund (PPTSF) that you should know, as per the information shared in the factsheet.

What is Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund

Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund is an open-ended equity-linked savings scheme with a statutory lock-in of 3 years and tax benefit. The scheme aims to generate long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related instruments. (80% of total assets in accordance with ELSS, 2005 notified by Ministry of Finance) “However, there can be no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved,” the factsheet says.

Total AUM and NAV

The total Asset Under Management of PPTSF is Rs 1,641.55 crore as on May 31. In May, the fund’s average AUM for the month was Rs 1583.53 crore.

The Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund’s regular plan till May 31 was 21.1769 while the VAV of the direct plan was 22.2341.

Inception Date and Expense Ratio

The month-end expense ratio for the regular plan of PPTSF was 1.88%, including additional expenses and GST on management fees. The expense ratio for the direct plan was 0.78%.

The date of allotment of Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund is July 24, 2019.

SIP and Lumpsum Returns

As per the factsheet, a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in this fund’s regular plan since inception could have grown to Rs 7.08 lakh. The value of a lump sum investment of Rs 10,000 in this scheme at the time of inception would have been Rs 21,177 at the end of May 2023.

Top Stock Holdings

PPTSF has allocated 81.70% of its AUM in stocks of Indian companies. The top stock holdings are: Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (7.94%), Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited (7.74%), Axis Bank Limited (5.87%), ICICI Bank Limited (5.83%), HCL Technologies Limited (5.16%), Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (5%), Wipro Ltd (4.93%), Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (4.91%), Coal India Limited (4.72%), Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (4.63%), ITC Ltd (4.33%), Maharashtra Scooters Ltd (4.06%), Infosys Ltd (2.56%).

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above fund will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.