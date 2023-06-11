Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund Factsheet (May 2023): Parag Parikh Mutual Fund has released its factsheet for the month of May. The following are some important details of the Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (PPFCF) that you should know, as per the information shared in the factsheet.

What is Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund (PPFCF)?

Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund is an open-ended equity-oriented scheme with the flexibility to invest a minimum of 65% in Indian equities and up to 35% in overseas equity security and domestic debt/money market securities.

According to the factsheet, this fund may be suitable for investors who can remain invested for a minimum of 5 years.

The total Asset Under Management of PPFCM is Rs 35,964.51 crore as on May 31. In April, the fund’s AUM was Rs 33,615.95 crore till April 28.

The fund has about 16.39% in cash holdings, debt and money market instruments and arbitrage positions, which can be deployed in long-term investments at appropriate levels.

Outlook

“We continue to look at individual investments on their own merits and will not hesitate to invest if an opportunity looks attractive. As usual, our investment stance does not depend much on the macro-economic situation but is focussed on individual companies,” the factsheet says.

Inception date

The date of allotment of PPFCM is May 24, 2023.

SIP Returns

As per the factsheet, a monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 in this fund’s regular plan since inception could have grown to Rs 31.35 lakh. If 5 years, it could have grown to Rs 10.04 lakh and Rs 4.73 lakh in 3 years. The regular plan of this month has given a return of 18.40% since inception on May 24, 2013. The value of a lump sum investment of Rs 10,000 in this scheme at the time of inception would have been Rs 54,354 at the end of May 2023.

Expense Ratio

The month-end expense ratio for the regular plan of PPFCM was 1.51%, including additional expenses and GST on management fees. The expense ratio for the direct plan was 0.71%.

Top Domestic Stock Holdings

PPFCM has allocated 65.35% of its AUM in stocks of Indian companies. The top stock holdings are:

Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited (7.89%)

ITC Limited Diversified (7.52%)

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited (7.32%)

ICICI Bank Limited (5.73%)

Axis Bank Limited (5.34%)

HCL Technologies Limited IT (4.94%)

Coal India Limited Consumable (4.25%)

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (4.15%)

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (3.60%)

Indian Energy Exchange Limited Capital (1.88%)

Infosys Limited IT (1.48%)

Central Depository Services (India) Limited (1.39%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited (1.35%)

NMDC Limited (1.17%)

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (1.01%)

Zydus Lifesciences Limited (1.01%)

Top Foreign Stock Holdings

PPFCM has allocated 18.26% of its AUM in international securities.

Microsoft Corporation (5.57%)

Alphabet Inc (Google Class A) (5.32%)

Amazon.Com Inc (3.80%)

Meta Platforms Inc (Formerly Facebook Inc) (3.57%)

Fund managers

The fund is currently managed by Rajeev Thakkar – Equity Fund Manager (Since Inception), Raunak Onkar – Fund Manager Dedicated for Overseas Securities (Since Inception), Raj Mehta – Debt Fund Manager (Since January 27, 2016) and Rukun Tarachandani – Equity Fund Manager (Since May 16, 2022).

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above fund will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.