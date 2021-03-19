  • MORE MARKET STATS

Opportunity to invest in tech sector: Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis Technology ETF

By: |
March 19, 2021 4:54 PM

The fund is designed to track the performance of the NSE IT index which tracks the 10 largest IT companies by free-float market capitalization listed on the NSE.

NSE IT index, NFO, Axis Mutual Fund, Technology ETF, 10 largest IT companiesThe fund is a Sectoral Fund and the fortunes of the technology sector will largely determine the performance of this fund.

Axis Mutual Fund has launched Axis Technology ETF, an open-ended exchange-traded fund tracking NIFTY IT Index. The NFO will close on March 23, 2021. The fund seeks to track returns by investing in a basket of NIFTY IT Index stocks and aims to achieve returns of the stated index, subject to tracking error. As per the product document, the fund is suitable for investors who are seeking long term wealth creation solution and falls in the ‘very high risk’ category.

The minimum investment is Rs. 5,000 and its benchmark is Nifty IT TRI Index. The fund is designed in a manner that it tracks the performance of the NSE IT index – which tracks the 10 largest IT companies by free-float market capitalization listed on the NSE.

Related News

This makes it a Sectoral Fund and the fortunes of the technology sector will largely determine the performance of this fund. After the outbreak of Covid-19, the technology sector has witnessed steady growth. The lockdown across countries, corporates leading to restricted movements put the digital economy on the front.

Axis Technology ETF, being an ETF, the units will be traded on the stock exchange during the trading hours. Further, it is a passive fund and will replicate the index that it tracks. Globally, passive funds have been the fastest-growing investment segment over the last several years as investors have warmed up to their simplicity and low-cost efficient structures.

In India as well, Passive investing has been gaining ground over the last few years primarily due to wider participation of retirement trusts and greater investor awareness and maturity. Passive funds are essentially designed to track the performance of an index. They achieve this by replicating the portfolio of the underlying index. This allows passive funds to offer transparent, low churn portfolios at an extremely low cost to the investors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. MONEY
  3. Mutual Funds
  4. Opportunity to invest in tech sector Axis Mutual Fund launches Axis Technology ETF
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gold BeES ETF NAV falls by 25% from its high: What should be your strategy now?
2Axis AMC launches IT-focused exchange traded fund
3Top 5 tax saving ELSS mutual funds to invest in 2021