Nifty 50 jumps 79% in 5 years. 11 Index Funds tracking it turn Rs 25,000 SIP into Rs 21 lakh

Top-performing Index Funds in 5 years: The benchmark Nifty 50 index has jumped over 79% in 5 years from 10,772 in the first week of July 2018 to 19,313 points at the time of writing today. During this period, as many as 11 index mutual funds tracking the Nifty 50 Total Return Index have given an average annualised return of around 13%. In this period, the Nifty 50 TRI has grown by 13.7% annually.

There are 50 leading stocks comprising the Nifty 50 Index. While the Nifty 50 Index measures the price changes of the underlying 50 stocks, the Nifty 50 Total Return Index (TRI) takes into account price changes as well as dividends paid from constituent stocks. In other words, Nifty 50 TRI tracks both the capital gains and cash distributions such as dividends, which are assumed to be reinvested back into the index. Thus, Nifty 50 TRI gives a picture of the real returns.

SIP calculation shows that at 13% annualised returns, a monthly investment of Rs 25,000 in the direct plan of an index fund could have grown to approx Rs 21 lakh in 5 years. A monthly SIP of Rs 5000 in this index fund could have grown to approx Rs 4.2 lakh in 5 years. That said, the following is the list of 11 index funds that have given around 13% returns under their direct plans in 5 years, as per data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) at the time of writing today.

Investors should, however, note that there is no assurance or guarantee that any of these funds will continue to give similar returns in future. Also, there is no assurance that the index itself will continue to grow at around 13.7% annually in future as it has done in the last 5 years.

SBI Nifty Index Fund

The direct plan of SBI Nifty Index Fund has given 13.19% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 12.77% returns in 5 years.

Tata Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of Tata Nifty 50 Index Fund has given 13.36% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 12.89% returns in 5 years.

Franklin India NSE Nifty 50 Index

The direct plan of Franklin India NSE Nifty 50 Index fund has given 12.99% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 12.51% returns in 5 years.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of Aditya Birla Sun Life Nifty 50 Index Fund has given 13.05% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 12.76% returns in 5 years.

HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan

The direct plan of HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan has given 13.30% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 13.08% returns in 5 years.

Bandhan Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of Bandhan Nifty 50 Index Fund has given 13.54% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 13.20% returns in 5 years.

ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund has given 13.32% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 12.95% returns in 5 years.

IDBI Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of IDBI Nifty 50 Index Fund has given 13.17% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 12.33% returns in 5 years.

LIC MF Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of LIC MF Nifty 50 Index Fund has given 13.10% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 12.41% returns in 5 years.

Taurus Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of Taurus Nifty 50 Index Fund has given 13.09% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 12.77% returns in 5 years.

UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund

The direct plan of UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund has given 13.39% annualised returns while the regular plan has given 13.30% returns in 5 years.

Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only based on AMFI website data as of June 30, 2023. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee that the above funds will give the same returns in future. Investors are advised to consult their financial advisors before investing.