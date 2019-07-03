NFO: PPFAS Mutual Fund launches Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund

NFO of Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund opens on 4 July 2019 and closes on 18 July 2019.

For saving income tax, there are several tax saving investments to choose from. However, most of them are either long term in nature with a maturity of 5 years or even more and also most of them carry a fixed return. For those taxpayers who look for a tax-saver of a shorter duration with the potential of higher returns, Equity Linked Savings Scheme (ELSS) fits the bill and is perhaps the only tax saver to meet these criteria.

While there are already several ELSS schemes available in the market, PPFAS Mutual Fund, sponsored by Parag Parikh Financial Advisory Services is coming out with an NFO of its new scheme Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund. The NFO opens on 4 July 2019 and Closes on 18 July 2019 and will reopen for regular subscription on July 26, 2019.

The performance of the Scheme will be benchmarked against Nifty 500 TRI. Rajeev Thakkar, Raunak Onkar and Raj Mehta will manage the Scheme which has the mandate to invest a minimum of 80 per cent of the corpus in equities.

Similar to other tax saving mutual fund schemes, Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund is an open-ended Equity Linked Savings Scheme, offering income tax benefits up to Rs 1.50 lakh under section 80C with a mandatory lock-in period of 3 years. The scheme aims to generate long-term capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and equity-related securities. The minimum initial investment is Rs 500 and multiples of Rs 500 thereafter.

Incidentally, Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund will be only the second equity scheme of the fund house. The hugely popular and the flagship scheme of PPFAS is Parag Parikh Long Term Equity Fund launched in May 2013 has an AUM of more than Rs 1800 crore and has the mandate to invest up to 35 per cent in the overseas market.

What to do

It is better to diversify across 1-3 ELSS schemes that have varying exposure to different sectors. Even though the lock-in period in any ELSS is three years, one may continue with the scheme for a longer duration if the performance remains lacklustre. Remember, for equities to generate high inflation-adjusted returns compared to other asset classes, one needs to be invested for at least seven years.

Performance of an ELSS or for that matter any equity scheme can be measured only over a long term that has seen several market cycles. Parag Parikh Tax Saver Fund will the scheme to watch especially in terms of stock selection in their portfolio. For those having a conviction for PPFAS existing scheme may look at the ELSS scheme provided there is a need for tax saving. And, remember to link your investment in ELSS to your long term goal.