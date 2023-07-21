NFO alert: UTI Balanced Advantage Fund – What is it and who should invest?

UTI Mutual Fund has launched UTI Balanced Advantage Fund, which is an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund. The fund will be investing in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income. The portfolio of the scheme will be dynamically managed based on valuation and fundamental driven in-house proprietary asset allocation model, the AMC said in a statement.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) for UTI Balanced Advantage Fund starts on July 21, 2023 and closes on August 4, 2023.

As per the statement, UTI Balanced Advantage Fund aims to provide long-term capital appreciation and income by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The scheme does not guarantee/ indicate any returns.

“For most investors who invest through mutual funds, the challenge is in handling the volatility. They all know the reasons why they should invest in equity and wish to participate in wealth creation through equities but don’t quite know how to handle the volatility that accompanies the journey. Investors need an asset allocation framework and a rebalancing mechanism,” said Vetri Subramaniam, CIO, UTI AMC Ltd.

Who should invest?

This fund may be suitable for investors who are seeking long term capital appreciation and income by investing in a dynamically managed portfolio of equity and debt instruments.

Investors looking for long term wealth creation

Investors looking for a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income

Investors looking for a dynamic asset allocation solution to minimise risk of market volatility

Investors seeking better risk adjusted and tax efficient reasonable returns

Fund Manager

The Equity part of the fund will be managed by Sachin Trivedi while the Fixed Income component will be managed by Anurag Mittal

New Fund Offer Price and other details

During the NFO period, the units of the scheme will be sold at face value, i.e., Rs 10 per unit

Minimum Application Amount

The minimum application amount is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter

Plans and Options Available

Regular Plan and Direct Plan – Both Plans offer Growth and Payout of IDCW options

Load Structure

Entry Load: NA

Exit Load:

A. Redemption/ Switch-out within 12 months from the date of allotment:

(i) up to 10% of the allotted Units – Nil (ii) beyond 10% of the allotted Units ‐ 1.0%

B. Nil thereafter

Benchmark Index

Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index

