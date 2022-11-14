New Fund Offers: Canara Robeco Mid Cap Fund & WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund – Key details

Canara Robeco and WhiteOak Capital mutual funds recently launched new fund offers (NFOs) of midcap and large-cap schemes respectively. Both schemes could help investors with long-term wealth creation. Here are some key details about the NFOs that you should know:

WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund

It is an open-ended Large Cap equity mutual fund scheme to provide long-term capital appreciation/income by investing predominantly in and managing a diversified portfolio of Large Cap stocks.

The NFO launched on November 10 and it will remain available till November 24, 2022. The minimum subscription amount for the NFO is Rs 500 and in the multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

This Large Cap scheme may be suitable for investors who are seeking long-term capital appreciation. However, investors should consult their financial advisers if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them. Also, there is no assurance or guarantee that the scheme’s objectives will be met.

WhiteOak Capital Large Cap Fund will track S&P BSE 100 TRI index. There are two plans under this scheme – Direct and Regular Plans.

Direct Plan will be available only for investors who purchase /subscribe units in the Scheme directly with the fund and is not available for investors who route their investments through a Distributor. Bot the plans will have the following options:

(i) Growth option

(ii) Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal Option (IDCW)

a) Payout of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal option (IDCW Payout option)

b) Reinvestment of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal option (IDCW Reinvestment Option)

Canara Robeco Mid Cap Fund

Canara Robeco Mid Cap Fund is an open-ended equity scheme which will predominantly invest in equity and equity-related instruments of mid-cap companies.

The NFO opened on 11 November and closes on 25th November 2022. The minimum subscription amount for investing in this scheme is Rs 5000.

The Canara Robeco Mid Cap fund may be suitable for investors who are seeking long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity and equity-related instruments of mid-cap companies. However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the scheme’s objectives will be met.

The scheme will track S&P BSE 150 Mid Cap Index TRI index. It has Direct and Regular Plan options. Both these options have the following sub-options:

(a) Growth

(b) Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal Option

Reinvestment of Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal Option

Payout of Income Distribution cum Capital Withdrawal Option

Both Regular Plan & Direct Plan shall have a common portfolio.

(Mutual fund offers are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisors before investing)