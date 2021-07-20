New Fund Offer: Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund seeks to capture opportunities across market caps

Nippon Life India Asset Management (NAM India), asset manager of Nippon India Mutual Fund (NIMF) today announced the launch of Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund. It is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme looking at providing a one-stop solution to capture the opportunities across Market Caps, NAM India said in a statement.

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund seeks to create long-term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio across large, mid, and small caps based on market view and relative attractiveness.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will open on 26th July, 2021 and close on 9th August 2021. The fund will be benchmarked against NIFTY 500 TRI. The minimum investment required is Rs 500 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

NAM India said that Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund will attempt to create Alpha through bottom-up stock selection and an appropriate allocation approach to identify opportunities in potentially high growth themes.

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund seeks to capitalize on the relative stability of large caps through reasonable allocations to established leaders along with an optimal mix of the growth opportunities offered by the Mid & Small Cap segment.

Presently the fund will have a bias towards domestic recovery themes with investments across key areas like beneficiaries of consolidation due to technology or regulation, ‘back to normal’ or business normalization, new business models which thrive on disruption, China plus one or import substitution etc

Speaking on the NFO, Saugata Chatterjee, Co-Chief Business Officer, NIMF said, “The launch of Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund adds to our wide range of investor-centric products and deepens our offerings for the investor community.”

“Flexi Cap is one of the largest categories in the Equity space. The total AUM under the newly created Flexi-cap category stood at Rs 1.76 trillion# as of June-end. With Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund, we aim to deliver better returns by investing in best opportunities across market caps,” he added.

Manish Gunwani, CIO – Equity Investments, NIMF said, “We believe the current market condition creates an opportunity for investment in Flexi Cap Funds. A Flexi Cap strategy can dynamically adapt to varied market scenarios and thus has the potential to outperform across market cycles.”

Gunwani further said that the current macroeconomic conditions are favourable for the FlexiCap category as the global economy is expected to grow faster than estimated, Capex Cycle picking up with lower interest rates and liquidity support and earnings are also likely to improve as growth momentum picks up.

Nippon India Flexi Cap Fund will be managed by Manish Gunwani, CIO – Equity Investments along with Dhrumil Shah, Varun Goenka and Nikhil Rungta (Co-Fund Manager), Kinjal Desai, Fund Manager – Overseas.