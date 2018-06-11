New Fund Offer: Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund opens for subscription

The investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate long-term capital appreciation through investing in equity and equity related securities of companies benefitting directly or indirectly in healthcare and allied sectors in India.

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has come out with Mirae Asset Healthcare Fund, an open-ended equity scheme which will invest in healthcare and allied sectors. This theme focuses on investments in pharma, healthcare and allied sectors. The New Fund Offer (NFO), which opened for subscription on June 11, may be suitable for investors who are seeking to generate long-term capital appreciation.

Investment Objective

According to the scheme information document, the investment objective of the scheme is to seek to generate long-term capital appreciation through investing in equity and equity related securities of companies benefitting directly or indirectly in healthcare and allied sectors in India. The scheme, however, does not guarantee or assure any returns. Therefore, investors who do not understand this scheme or are nor clear about the suitability of this product should consult their financial advisors before investing in this scheme.

Investment Strategy

# At least 80% investments will be made in pharma, healthcare and allied sectors.

# The fund will adopt a fundamental, bottom-up approach that aims to identify growth companies with high return ratios (ROE) and sustainable competitive advantage.

# It will have flexibility to invest across market capitalization and style in selecting investment opportunities within this theme.

# It will endeavour to maintain a concentrated portfolio of 30 – 40 stocks.

Asset Allocation

# Indian equities and equity related securities of companies that are likely to benefit either directly or indirectly from healthcare and allied sectors – Minimum 80%, Maximum 100%

# Other equities and equity related securities of companies in India – Minimum 0%, Maximum 20%

# Money market instruments / debt securities, Instruments and/or units of debt / liquid schemes of domestic mutual funds – Minimum 0%, Maximum 20%

Fund Information

# Fund Manager: Vrijesh Kasera and Neelesh Surana will be the fund managers.

# Benchmark Index: S&P BSE Healthcare Index (TRI)

# Minimum Investment Amount: Rs 5,000 (multiples of Rs 1 thereafter).

# Systematic Investment Plan (SIP): Monthly/ Quarterly of Rs 1000 (in multiples of Re 1 thereafter). Minimum 5 installments.

# Plans Available: Regular Plan and Direct Plan

# Options Available: Growth Option and Dividend Option (Payout & Re-investment)

# Exit Load: If redeemed before 1 year from the date of allotment: 1%

If redeemed after 1 year from the date of allotment: NIL

# Subscription Period: NFO opens for subscription on 11.06.2018 and closes on 25.06.2018.