New Fund Offer: Kotak Multicap Fund for long-term goals like retirement, buying dream home – check details

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited (Kotak Mutual Fund) has launched Kotak Multicap Fund. It is an open-ended scheme that will provide the right mix of large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks for stability, growth and potential – giving investors the ‘Power of All in One’, Kotak Mutual Fund said in a statement.

Kotak Multicap Fund has been launched with the investment objective of generating long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of equity and equity related securities across market capitalisation.

The NFO may be suitable for all classes of investors aiming to fulfil long-term financial goals such as a child’s education, retirement or buying a dream home.

Commenting on the NFO, Harsha Upadhyaya, President & CIO – Equity, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company said, “The equity Market is a Triveni Sangam of Large-cap, Mid-cap and Small cap stocks with each having its own return and risk profiles. At Kotak Mutual Fund, we have added value to our investors by outperforming benchmark indices regularly across most time periods in all three categories – small-cap, mid-cap and large cap-funds and thus, are now offering the power of all 3 in one fund.”

“We follow a disciplined investment process of BMV i.e. by focusing on Business scalability & sustainability, Management Quality and Valuation parameters. We are also committed to the principles of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors”, he added.

Key points of Kotak Multicap Fund

Harsha Upadhyaya, Devender Singhal, Abhishek Bisen and Arjun Khanna are the fund managers

Who should buy?

The NFO may be suitable for investors who are seeking long-term capital growth. This is an open-ended equity scheme that will invest across largecap, midcap and smallcap stocks.

Minimum investment size

Initial Purchase (Non-SIP): Rs.5000 and in multiples of Re.1 for purchase and of Re.0.01 for switches.

SIP: Rs.500 subject to a minimum of 10 SIP instalments of Rs. 500 each.

The NFO is benchmarked against Nifty 500 Multicap 50:25:25 Total Returns Index. The scheme will offer two plans—regular and direct.

In the last five years, Kotak Mutual Fund’s equity AUM has grown almost seven times – from Rs 17,602 crore as on 31st July 2016, to Rs 1,22,013 crore as on 31st July 2021.

Key dates

NFO opens on 8th September 2021 and closes on 22nd September 2021.

Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company Limited (KMAMC) – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (Kotak), is the Asset Manager for Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund (KMF).

(Investment in mutual funds is subject to market risks. Investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt about whether the product is suitable for them.)