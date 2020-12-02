New Fund Offer from Axis MF aims to help you make money from stocks enabling disruption!

Axis MF special situations fund to capitalize on disruptive changes.

Axis Mutual Fund on Wednesday (December 2, 2020) launched Axis Special Situations Fund. The new fund offer (NFO) from Axis MF is an open-ended equity scheme which follows a special situations theme focusing on disruptive growth opportunities. The fund will try to capture opportunities across the disruption value chain in both domestic and global markets and across the market cap spectrum.

In a statement, Axis MF said that the financial markets are usually slow to recognize disruptive innovation and the impact of unanticipated change is often overlooked by investors. This can lead to a significant gap between market expectations and the actual growth potential of the disruptive change. Axis Special Situations Fund is a unique attempt by Axis AMC to create a dedicated equity fund that focuses and invests in these opportunities both across India and global markets.

Axis Special Situations Fund follows a special situations theme focusing on investing in disruptive growth opportunities. “The fund will allow investors to capture opportunities across the entire disruption value chain. Further the fund will be investing across both domestic and global markets as well as across the market cap spectrum – thus allowing the investors to participate in relevant opportunities in any of the segments of the market,” the statement said.

The Overseas investments in Axis Special Situations Fund will be advised by Schroder.

Some of the key features of the NFO includes an opportunity for Indian investors to invest in stocks that are participating in or enabling disruption.

The multi-sector and multi-cap asset allocation strategy along with exposure to global equities may ensure that it is beneficiary to not only the disruptor but also companies which are adapter or enablers of disruption.

Commenting on the NFO, Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said: “The introduction of the Axis Special Situations Fund continues our journey towards creating an industry-leading asset management platform that can service needs for all our investors. As the world transforms around us led by ever-accelerating technological change and innovation, investors need to be able to allocate to and benefit from this theme – whether in Indian or global markets’.”

The new fund offers (NFO) will be open for subscription from December 4 to December 18 2020.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.