New Fund Offer: Axis AMC launches Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund; Check features

Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund launched by Axis AMC today

Axis Mutual Fund today launched Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund which promises to provide an opportunity to Indian investors to participate in a “high quality” globally diversified equity portfolio that can complement their Indian equity allocation. For this global product initiative, Axis AMC has tied up with Schroders (which is around 25 per cent shareholder in Axis AMC). Schroders is an international asset manager operating from 35 locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia, the Middle East and Africa with an AUM of GBP 525.8 billion.

In the last two years, Axis AMC has launched two MF schemes that have provided some global exposure to investors. These are Axis Growth Opportunities Fund and Axis ESG Equity Fund.

The new product – Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund – is the first dedicated global feeder fund launched by Axis AMC in the Indian market. At the virtual launch of the new product, Axis AMC today said, the Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund is an open-ended Fund of Fund scheme that invests in the Schroder International Selection Fund Global Equity Alpha.

Axis Global Equity Alpha Fund of Fund features:

Axis AMC said that the new fund invests in a compact, high conviction portfolio of geographically and sectorally diversified equity stocks

This fund will use “bottom-up fundamental research to find and invest in quality growth companies with a sustainable competitive advantage”.

The Fund is managed by the Schroders Global Equities team based in London

Commenting on the launch of new fund, Chandresh Kumar Nigam, MD & CEO, Axis AMC said, “Our new fund, in partnership with Schroders, an organisation with a rich history of over 200 years, will help Indian investors access a high quality global portfolio through the ease and convenience of the Axis MF platform.’

Alex Tedder, CIO, Head of Global & Thematic Equities, Schroders Investment Management said, “Global investing opens up a wealth of opportunity and the Axis Global Equity Alpha fund offers advisors and their clients the scope to invest in an exciting portfolio of Schroders’ best global equity ideas. Our investment approach is entirely complementary to the highly successful approach utilised by Axis AMC across their local equity funds offering. And together we offer, in our opinion, the very best of local and international equity management.’

The new fund offers (NFO) will be open for subscription from September 04, 2020 to September 18, 2020.

(Disclaimer: Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.)