360 ONE Asset Management Limited (formerly known as IIFL Asset Management Limited) today announced the launch of ‘360 ONE Flexicap Fund.’ In a statement, the AMC said this flexi cap fund is an open-ended dynamic equity scheme investing across large-cap, mid-cap and small-cap stocks.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) will remain open from 12 June to 26 June 2023. The minimum application amount is Rs. 1000 (and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.)

As per the statement, 360 ONE Flexicap Fund would follow the SCDV (Secular-Cyclical-Defensives-Value Traps) framework, which enables the Fund to invest across different market segments. It will adopt a “bottom-up stock selection approach, based on in-depth fundamental research to capitalise on opportunities.”

The fund may also invest in opportunities arising from special situations such as IPO/FPO, OFS, demergers and acquisitions.

The fund is expected to provide investors the flexibility to invest in companies of all sizes, from small-caps to large-caps, and across sectors.

Who should invest?

As per the statement, this fund may be beneficial for those with a long-term investment horizon, and those who look to avoid the complexities associated with asset allocation in different types of funds.

Investment objective

The investment objective of the scheme is to generate long-term capital appreciation by primarily investing in equity and equity-related securities across the entire market capitalization range and investing the remaining portion in debt and money market instruments.

Anup Maheshwari, Co-founder & CIO, 360 ONE Asset, said, “With evolving economic landscapes, the flexicap category provides a unique opportunity to capture diverse market opportunities effectively. Supported by favourable regulations, a thriving investment cycle, and growing consumption driven by rising retail credit, a flexicap fund provides the adaptability, diversification, and optimal risk management necessary for future readiness. The 360 ONE Flexicap Fund strategically positions itself across large, mid-, and small-cap stocks. It represents a harmonious blend of flexibility and expertise, perfectly aligned with India’s expanding GDP and equity landscape.”

Mayur Patel, Fund Manager, Listed Equity, 360 ONE Asset, said, “The introduction of 360 ONE Flexicap Fund provides us the agility to invest in companies across the spectrum, enabling us to take advantage of opportunities across market capitalizations and sectors. Our unique SCDV investment framework enables us to capture investment ideas across Growth, Value, and Quality segments of the market thereby giving investors better diversification.”

Fund Manager

Mayur Patel is the fund manager of the scheme. He has an impressive experience of more than 18 years, including 15 years in the investment research and management fields. He also manages the 360 ONE Focused Equity Fund (formerly known as IIFL Focused Equity Fund).

Disclaimer: The above content is based on a press release from 360 One 360 ONE Asset Management and published for information purposes only. Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks. Please consult your financial advisor before investing.