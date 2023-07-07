MUTUAL FUNDS: Missed SIP dues? You may lose out on potential market gains

Systematic investment plans (SIPs) have gained significant traction among investors seeking a disciplined approach to wealth creation. While SIPs offer numerous advantages, failing to pay the dues on time can have serious implication for an investor’s financial well-being.

SIPs thrive on the power of compounding, which is substantially hindered when payments are delayed. By falling behind on payments, investors miss out on the opportunity to capitalise on market movements and take advantage of favourable investment conditions.

An SIP is an investment method where investors regularly invest a fixed amount of money at predefined intervals into mutual funds. Consistently paying your SIP ensures that your investments continue to grow and benefit from the compounding effect. Failing to pay your SIP on time may have the following impacts:

Your SIP may get cancelled

The mutual fund house will not deduct the amount from your bank account if there are insufficient funds. As a result, your SIP may get cancelled. Adhil Shetty, CEO, Bankbazaar.com, says, “An SIP means repeating small steps hundreds of times over the long term, breaking down a tough investment goal into small, achievable monthly goals. Failing to pay your SIP may affect your wealth-creation plans.”

Rupee cost averaging disrupted

SIPs are designed to benefit from rupee cost averaging, where you accu-mulate units of mutual funds at different prices over time. By missing a payment, the regular investment pattern is disrupted, affecting the averaging effect. This may lead to a deviation from the intended investment strategy and impact your returns.

Lower accumulation of units

With missed payments, the total number of units accumulated in your mutual fund portfolio will be lower. Over time, this can impact the overall value of your investment as the number of units you hold determines your share in the fund’s performance. Some mutual funds may have specific terms and conditions regarding late payments or non-payment of SIP installments. There might be penalties or additional charges imposed for delayed payments. It is important to review the terms and conditions of your SIP and consult with the mutual fund company to understand the consequences of delayed payments.

Disrupt financial discipline

Regular investing through SIP helps develop a disciplined approach to investment. Failing to pay on time can disrupt this disciplined approach. Consistency and discipline are crucial for long-term wealth creation. Keep paying your SIP installments on time to maximise the benefits of rupee cost averaging.

CONSEQUENCES

* The mutual fund may cancel your SIP if the instalments are not paid on time

* The total number of units accumulated in your portfolio will be lower thus impacting your wealth-creation plans

* Failing to pay can disrupt disciplined investments and make it easier to deviate from your investment goals