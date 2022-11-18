Mutual Fund: What options investors have as L&T MF schemes move to HSBC?

Following the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on October 14, 2022 given to HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited (HSCI) to fully acquire L&T Investment Management Limited (LTIM), HSBC AMC will have the rights to manage, operate and administer the existing L&T MF schemes.

If you are an investor of any of the existing MF schemes of L&T and don’t want HSBC to manage the scheme(s), you may redeem your investments till November 21, 2022 (before the cut-off time) to take the money out.

Otherwise, if you are comfortable with the change in the sponsorship, trusteeship, management and administration of the scheme(s), you may stay invested. For continuation of fresh investments through Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) beyond November 24, 2022, however, you need to give your consent.

Here are some of the provisions: