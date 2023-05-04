Mutual Fund SIP to earn Rs 30 lakh: Know how much monthly investment and time will be required

Mutual Fund SIP for Rs 30 lakh (calculation): Investing in a mutual fund SIP plan is considered an effective way to accumulate wealth in the long term. With the help of a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), you can invest a fixed amount on a monthly, weekly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis in an organised and disciplined way.

This article looks at how much time and investment it may take to accumulate Rs 30 lakh from your monthly SIP investment, assuming 12% annual returns, as per FundsIndia’s ‘Wealth Conversations Report’ for April 2023.

In the last few years, several mutual funds have given high annualised returns of over 12%. However, investors should always talk to their financial advisors to understand the best fund that will be suitable for them as per their financial goals.

Rs 10,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 will help you reach Rs 30 lakh in 11 years and 7 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 20,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 20,000 will help you reach Rs 30 lakh in 7 years and 8 months at 12% CAGR.

Also Read: Mutual Fund SIP for Rs 10 lakh: How much time and investment will it take?

Rs 25,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 25,000 will help you reach Rs 30 lakh in 6 years and 7 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 30,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 30,000 will help you reach Rs 30 lakh in 5 years and 10 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 40,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 40,000 will help you reach Rs 30 lakh in 4 years and 8 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 50,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 50,000 will help you reach Rs 30 lakh in 3 years and 11 months at 12% CAGR.

Also Read: Mutual Fund SIP to get Rs 20 lakh: Know how much time and investment it may take

Rs 75,000 SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 75,000 will help you reach Rs 30 lakh in 2 years and 10 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 1 Lakh SIP: Monthly SIP of Rs 1 lakh will help you reach Rs 30 lakh in 2 years and 3 months at 12% CAGR.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. There is no assurance or guarantee that a mutual fund scheme will give 12% annual returns in future. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)