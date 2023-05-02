scorecardresearch
Mutual Fund SIP for Rs 10 lakh: How much time and investment will it take?

SIP calculation: Mutual Fund Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is considered an excellent option for generating wealth in the long term.

Written by PF Desk
SIP time and investment for Rs 10 lakh
Know how much SIP time and investment is required get Rs 10 lakh at 12% CAGR. Representational image

SIP calculation: Mutual Fund Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is considered an excellent option for generating wealth in the long term. Through SIP, you can invest a fixed amount on a monthly, weekly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or yearly basis. Let’s have a look at how much you will need to invest to get Rs 10 lakh fast with the help of Mutual Fund SIP, assuming 12% annual returns, as per FundsIndia’s ‘Wealth Conversations Report’ for April 2023.

It should be noted that several mutual funds have given high annualised returns of over 12% in the long term for several years. Also, investors should consult their financial planners to find the best fund suitable for them as per their financial goals.

Rs 10,000 SIP: A monthly SIP of Rs 10,000 will help you reach Rs 10 lakh in 5 years and 10 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 20,000 SIP: A monthly SIP of Rs 20,000 will help you reach Rs 10 lakh in 3 years and 5 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 25,000 SIP: A monthly SIP of Rs 25,000 will help you reach Rs 10 lakh in 2 years and 10 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 30,000 SIP: A monthly SIP of Rs 30,000 will help you reach Rs 10 lakh in 2 years and 5 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 40,000 SIP: A monthly SIP of Rs 40,000 will help you reach Rs 10 lakh in 1 year and 11 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 50,000 SIP: A monthly SIP of Rs 50,000 will help you reach Rs 10 lakh in 1 year and 7 months at 12% CAGR.

Rs 75,000 SIP: A monthly SIP of Rs 75,000 will help you reach Rs 10 lakh in 1 year and 1 month at 12% CAGR.

Rs 1 Lakh SIP: A monthly SIP of Rs 1 lakh will help you reach Rs 10 lakh in 10 months at 12% CAGR.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. There is no assurance or guarantee that a mutual fund scheme will give 12% annual returns. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)

First published on: 02-05-2023 at 11:04 IST

