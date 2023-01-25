Mutual Fund SIP is considered as one of the most effecient ways of accumulating wealth over a long period of time. Experts say that the key to getting the most from Mutual Fund SIP is to remain invested in a good fund for a long time. While selecting a good fund depends on various factors, for which you should take profession advice, this article looks at how long it will take to accumulate Rs 5 crore from SIP (assuming 12% annualised returns)

Rs 5 Crore With SIP

Rs 10,000 SIP: It would take 32 years and 11 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 10,000 in a Mutual Fund SIP plan, provided you get an annual return of 12%.

Rs 20,000 SIP: It would take 27 years and 3 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 20,000 in a Mutual Fund SIP plan, provided you get an annual return of 12%.

Rs 25,000 SIP: It would take 25 years and 6 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 25,000 in a Mutual Fund SIP plan, provided you get an annual return of 12%.

Source: Funds India Wealth Conversations January 2023

Rs 30,000 SIP: It would take 24 years to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 30,000 in a Mutual Fund SIP plan, provided you get an annual return of 12%.

Rs 40,000 SIP: It would take 21 years and 9 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 40,000 in a Mutual Fund SIP plan, provided you get an annual return of 12%.

Also Read: How much SIP is required for Rs 10 crore from Mutual Funds

Rs 50,000 SIP: It would take 20 years and 1 month to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 50,000 in a Mutual Fund SIP plan, provided you get an annual return of 12%.

Rs 75,000 SIP: It would take 17 years to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 75,000 in a Mutual Fund SIP plan, provided you get an annual return of 12%.

Rs 1 lakh SIP: It would take 15 years to reach Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 1 lakh in a Mutual Fund SIP plan, provided you get an annual return of 12%.

Rs 5 crore with 5% annual increase in SIP

Rs 10,000 SIP: It would take 29 years and 8 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 10,000 in a Mutual Fund with 5% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Rs 20,000 SIP: It would take 24 years and 4 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 20,000 in a Mutual Fund with 5% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Source: Funds India Wealth Conversations January 2023

Rs 25,000 SIP: It would take 22 years and 9 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 25,000 in a Mutual Fund with 5% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Rs 30,000 SIP: It would take 21 years and 5 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 30,000 in a Mutual Fund with 5% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Rs 40,000 SIP: It would take 19 years and 5 month to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 40,000 in a Mutual Fund with 5% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Rs 50,000 SIP: It would take 17 years and 5 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 50,000 in a Mutual Fund with 5% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Rs 75,000 SIP: It would take 15 years and 2 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 75,000 in a Mutual Fund with 5% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Rs 1 lakh SIP: It would take 13 years and 8 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 1 lakh in a Mutual Fund with 5% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Rs 5 crore with 10% annual increase in SIP

Rs 10,000 SIP: It would take 26 years and 1 month to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 10,000 in a Mutual Fund with 10% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Rs 20,000 SIP: It would take 21 years and 6 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 20,000 in a Mutual Fund with 10% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Rs 25,000 SIP: It would take 20 years and 1 month to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 25,000 in a Mutual Fund with 10% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Source: Funds India Wealth Conversations January 2023

Rs 30,000 SIP: It would take 18 years and 11 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 30,000 in a Mutual Fund with 10% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Rs 40,000 SIP: It would take 17 years and 2 month to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 40,000 in a Mutual Fund with 10% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Rs 50,000 SIP: It would take 15 years and 10 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 50,000 in a Mutual Fund with 10% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Also Read: 1% formula to get Rs 1 lakh/month salary pension and retire by 45

Rs 75,000 SIP: It would take 13 years and 7 months to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 75,000 in a Mutual Fund with 10% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

Rs 1 lakh SIP: It would take 12 years to get Rs 5 crore by investing Rs 1 lakh in a Mutual Fund with 10% annual increase in SIP if the annual return of 12%.

(Disclaimer: The above content is for information purposes only. Mutual Funds are subject to market risks. There is no assurance or guarantee of returns from investing in any fund. Please consult your financial advisor before investing)