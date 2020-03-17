Mutual Fund Investment: DIY or dependent investor, who would get bigger MF returns?

To make informed financial decisions, it is good to have knowledge, but it is more important to have patience to stay invested during market corrections.

In 2014, when equity markets were doing very well, Babul (name changed) studied a lot about the performance of mutual fund (MF) schemes online and after seeing Net Asset Value (NAV) of the equity funds at the top of the performance table getting doubled in a year, he decided to invest.

He contacted Anil (name changed), a mutual fund distributor (MFD) and expressed his desire to invest in two small cap funds. While Anil cautioned Babul about the risk associated with the funds and advised him to invest through systematic investment plan (SIP) instead of making a lump sum investment, Babul said with confidence that he would wait if NAVs fall during market correction, till the funds move up again to provide sufficient returns before withdrawing.

Soon after his investment, the markets fell and after waiting for around a year Babul called Anil, only to know how to redeem the funds. As the NAVs of the funds were significantly below the level at which Babul made the investments, Anil tried to persuade him and reminded him about his commitment to stay invested during market corrections. But Babul was in no mood to listen and said he want money to start a online tourism business.

Sharing his experience, Anil said some more persons contacted him when markets were rising at a brisk pace in 2014 for investments in equity MFs. While some of the prospective clients, having fare knowledge on financial and tax matters, just wanted to get lump sum investments done in funds of their choice, some others were ready to have healthy discussions before investment.

While most of the investors, who took their own decision regarding choice of funds and investment avenues, either chose to redeem their funds early or got stuck with funds in heavy losses. On the other hand most of the investors, who invested in a way decided through mutual discussions, continued their investments beyond the correction phases, as they called up Anil during market corrections to know if continuing with the investments would be prudent or not and he had chance to counsel them.

While gathering knowledge need time and interest to study financial matters, patience to withstand market turmoil depends on the capacity of risk tolerance.

By studying market cycles, one may realise the importance of staying invested during low markets cycles, but actually doing so after seeing the hard earned money invested in equity in loss – even if it’s a notional loss – is very difficult to tolerate. Unless an investor is an experience and die hard risk taker, staying invested is very tough, if not counseled properly at that time.

Even the latest data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) reveals that only 27 per cent of the total SIP asset under management (AUM) has remained active for over 5 years in the MF industry. So, by redeeming their MF folios quickly majority of investors fail to accumulate wealth, while the few who stay invested, could avail the long-term benefits of equity.

The DIY (do it yourself) investors are also start equity investments of their own after studying the markets and MF schemes, but most of them also move out soon enough of their own by seeing their investments at a loss or for not getting expected returns or even to book profit after seeing short-term gains, but missing the superior and far bigger long-term gains.

So, knowledge is important, especially for DIY investors, who take their own decisions and start investing accordingly. But far more important is the patience to weather the adverse market conditions, which becomes easy through proper counseling and hand holding by a person having more experience in handling the situation.