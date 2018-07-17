Mutual Fund Investment: 10 MFs that can double your wealth in 5 years

Equity mutual funds like equities have given fluctuating returns, sometimes disproportionately high and sometimes abysmally poor.

Investors looking for high returns often look towards stock markets. However, investing directly in the stock market not only needs a thorough understanding of the market and stocks, but also a very high tolerance of risk and volatility. On the other hand, equity mutual funds are a great investment option for investors looking at wealth creation over the long term. Mutual funds are not immune to the risks associated with equity investment, but a fund manager brings in professional knowledge of equity investing, thereby making equity mutual funds a safer option as compared to direct equity investment.

Equity mutual funds like equities have given fluctuating returns, sometimes disproportionately high and sometimes abysmally poor. These funds, over a period of 5 years plus, have given an average return of 12-15%. This implies that investors can double their investments in 5-6 years’ time-frame. So, how does one go about selecting the right funds? Well, certain parameters such as their corpus, underlying asset, capitalization, ratios, etc. must be considered to make the right choice.

We have identified 10 mutual funds that can possibly double your money over a 5-year period:

1. ADITYA BIRLA SL – TAX RELIEF 96 FUND (G)

This is an ELSS fund with the objective of long-term growth of capital through a portfolio with a target allocation of 80% equity and 20% debt and money market securities.

The fund is two-decade old and has a consistent track record. It has given 17.87% return over a period of 5 years.

# 1-year return – 15.85%

# 3-year return – 18.77%

# 5-year return – 17.87%

2. AXIS – LONG-TERM EQUITY (G)

Another ELSS fund aimed at capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of predominantly equity assets. Major sector allocations are finance and banking, automobile, consumer durables and industrial products.

# 1-year return – 12.78%

# 3-year return – 22.01%

# 5-year return – 21.98%

3. L&T – INDIA VALUE FUND (G)

A multicap fund with a widely-diversified portfolio focused on undervalued equity securities, including potential to invest in foreign securities. Major sector allocations are finance and banking, consumer non-durables, petroleum, cement and construction.

# 1-year return – 28.29%

# 3-year return – 23.03%

# 5-year return – 22.44%

4. SBI – BLUE CHIP FUND REG (G)

An actively-managed blue chip fund holding a diversified basket of large cap equity stocks. The fund has shown consistent performance and the size of its corpus reflects the investors’ trust in this fund.

# 1-year return – 21.82 %

# 3-year return – 17.74%

# 5-year return – 18.19%

5. MIRAE ASSET EMERGING BLUECHIP FUND (G)

A large and mid cap equity scheme investing with an excellent track record of returns. The fund boasts of a high alpha and a low beta.

# 1-year return – 33.41%

# 3-year return – 28.24%

# 5-year return – 27.65%

6. KOTAK – STANDARD MULTICAP FUND (G)

A multicap fund investing across large cap, mid cap and small cap stocks, generally focussed on a few selected sectors such as finance, banks, petroleum, cement, software, auto, etc.

# 1-year return – 16.63 %

# 3-year return – 16.08%

# 5-year return – 21.56%

7. ICICI PRU – EQUITY & DEBT FUND (G)

A hybrid scheme having a dynamic equity debt allocation. This balanced fund is good for investors looking for long-term capital appreciation as well as current income due to the fund’s mix of equity and fixed income securities.

# 1-year return – 19.44%

# 3-year return – 17.44%

# 5-year return – 17.24%

8. DSP BR EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES FUND (G)

Large and mid cap fund investing in equity stocks of not just India, but emerging Asian territories. Top holdings belong to the bank, finance, software, steel and healthcare sectors.

# 1-year return – 21.55%

# 3-year return – 16.88%

# 5-year return – 16.57%

9. MOTILAL OSWAL – MULTICAP 35 REG (G)

Though a relatively younger fund, it has been an outperformer in its category. This multicap fund invests in a maximum of 35 equity and equity-related instruments across sectors and market capitalizations. Top sector allocations include finance, banks, auto, pharma, petroleum, software, transport and gas.

# 1-year return – 23.51%

# 3-year return – 22.03 %

10. AXIS – FOCUSED 25 (G)

An equity scheme that invests in a concentrated portfolio of equity stocks of up to select 25 companies. Top sector allocations include finance, banks, auto, industrial capital goods, cement, software and textile.

# 1-year return – 16.82%

# 3-year return – 16.84%

# 5-year return – 18.60%

(By Tushar Goyal, Business Development and Communication, Meri Punji IMF Pvt Ltd)

(Disclaimer: These picks belong to the Large and Mid-cap, ELSS, Multicap/ Diversified and Hybrid categories of mutual funds)